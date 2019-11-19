‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 in the UK: Premiere Time, Channel & How to Stream Online

The hit show Rick and Morty has already aired Episode 2 in the U.S. on Adult Swim, while viewers in the U.K. are still waiting for the premiere. The good news is that rather than having to wait until January 2020, the episode is now going to be airing in the UK on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Here’s how to watch it.

The New Season Premieres at 10 PM on November 20 in the UK

Premiere Date & Time in the UK: In the UK, Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 1 will air at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019.

Premiere Channel in the UK: Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 1 will air on E4 in the UK.

Ian Katz, Director of Programming for Channel 4, shared on Twitter that they were making the change because so many viewers were unhappy about having to wait until January 2020 to see the new season.

OK Rick and Morty fans…you told us you were none too happy about having to wait till January to see Series 4 on Channel 4. We heard you! So we’re bringing forward its UK premiere to 10pm on Wednesday Nov 20 on E4, then streaming on All 4. Enjoy! — Ian Katz (@iankatz1000) November 11, 2019

According to a Channel 4 press release: “In response to huge demand from fans eager to get their fix of the highly anticipated new episodes as soon as possible, Rick and Morty Series 4 will now premiere in the UK on Wednesday 20th November 2019 on E4, less than two weeks after the US launch. It was previously scheduled to air on Channel 4 in January 2020.”

A helpful Redditor shared the show’s listing on E4’s TV Guide planner.

You can read the full discussion thread here.

The Series Is No Longer Streaming on Netflix in the UK, But You Can Stream It on All 4

When Rick and Morty premieres its new episode on E4, it will also be available for streaming on All 4 in the UK. All 4 is a video on demand service from Channel 4. E4 has a “Catch Up” page online here for watching TV shows that have already aired on E4.

Channel4.com has a “Watch Live” feature for E4 and the link is here. This requires Adobe Flash Player.

This is a big change from Netflix, where fans used to be able to stream old and new episodes in the UK. Previously, viewers in the UK had turned to Netflix for the new episodes. This option is no longer available.

Channel 4 won the rights man 😫. They're airing in from next week. — Ryan Conway (@RJConway92) November 13, 2019

Back in November 2018, a little over a year ago, Rick and Morty’s old episodes were removed from Netflix in the UK. All of Rick and Morty’s old episodes were removed from Netflix in the UK. At one point, Netflix had bought the rights to stream the first two seasons and the third, even calling the show a Netflix Original, Daily Express reported. But those days are over, and the show is with Channel 4 now.

Rick and Morty was also removed from Netflix in Ireland around the same time.

The first five episodes of Rick and Morty‘s 10-episode fourth season will be premiering this year. Then the second half of the season will premiere later. Channel 4 noted that the season is split in two parts. “Ricky and Morty series 4 is split over two parts consisting of five episodes in each. The fourth season’s UK broadcast rights form part of a partnership with Adult Swim – the production team behind Rick and Morty.”

Here are the episodes planned for the first half of the season, along with descriptions.

Season 4 Episode 1: November 20 in the UK – Edge of Tomorty: Rick Die Rickpeat

“Morty goes nuts this time dawg. Rick does stuff. Season 4 premiere broh.”

Season 4 Episode 2: November 27 in the UK – The Old Man and the Seat

“We all have one thing in common broh. I don’t know broh. Watch this one.”

Season 4 Episode 3 – One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty

“Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

Season 4 Episode 4 – Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

“Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Season 4 Episode 5 – Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”