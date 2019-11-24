How To Watch Uncensored Episodes of ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4

Some fans of Rick and Morty are especially interested in finding uncensored versions of Season 4 that they can watch without cable, including tonight’s Season 4 Episode 3. If you’re looking for uncensored episodes of the new season, the answer is actually very easy. You can get them on iTunes.

iTunes Offers Uncensored Episodes of the New Season of ‘Rick and Morty’

iTunes proudly shares that its new episodes are all uncensored.

To find Season 4, just go to the iTunes app and search for Rick and Morty Season 4. You can buy the entire season for $22.99, but new episodes will still be delivered one at a time after they air on Adult Swim. You can also buy each new episode individually.

So that means you won’t be able to watch uncensored episodes live as they air on Adult Swim, but you can watch them later. iTunes typically posts new episodes within 24 hours of when they air on Adult Swim, often by Monday morning.

Just note that the numbering of the episodes is a little odd on iTunes. Episode 2 on iTunes for Season 4 is actually the “Inside the Episode” special. Then Episode 3 on iTunes for Season 4 is actually Episode 2 that aired last week. Episode 3 will meanwhile be numbered as Episode 5 when it’s released on iTunes.

Some viewers have said that Google Play doesn’t censor. However, Google Play only lists a package purchase of Seasons 1 through 3 as being uncensored. Another viewer said that Amazon Prime doesn’t censor and they were surprised by the “f bombs” in the episode. However, Amazon also does not explicitly list that the episodes are uncensored.

So far, no other sources for buying the episodes explicitly list them as being uncensored but iTunes, so that’s your safest bet for finding uncensored episodes of the new season. However, we will update this story if any other sources are confirmed as being uncensored.

Season 4 Schedule

Five episodes are scheduled to premiere in 2019. One episode is being released every week at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday nights.

Here’s what we’re looking at for the next three episodes in terms of titles and descriptions, including tonight’s Episode 3:

Season 4 Episode 3: November 24 – One Crew over the Crewcoo’s Morty

“Lots of twists and turns this time Broh. Wear your helmets.”

Season 4 Episode 4: December 1 – Claw and Hoarder: Special Ricktim’s Morty

“Morty gets a dragon in this one broh. It’s a wild ride broh.”

Season 4 Episode 5: December 8 – Rattlestar Ricklactica

“Lots of things in space broh. Snakes and sharp stuff. Watch this broh.”

There will be a total of 10 episodes this season, but Adult Swim hasn’t released titles or descriptions for the second half of the season yet. However, Justin Roiland did confirm in a tweet on November 10 that there will indeed be 10 episodes total for the new season and not just five, as some fans were worried.

Here’s a trailer for Season 4.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Trailer | adult swimCancel your plans for November 10th at 11:30pm. Music by Justice Tracks: “Genesis” and “Stress” http://www.edbangerrecords.com/justice/ Explore Rick and Morty here: http://www.rickandmorty.com SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at http://www.adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of your favorite shows including Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force and many more. And check out the Live Stream, our block of live, interactive shows every weekday: http://www.adultswim.com/streams Connect with Adult Swim Online: Download the APPS: http://www.adultswim.com/apps/ Visit Adult Swim WEBSITE: http://www.adultswim.com Like Adult Swim on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/ASFacebook Follow Adult Swim on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/ASTweet Follow Adult Swim on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/adultswim Rick and Morty Season 4 Trailer | adult swim http://www.youtube.com/user/adultswim 2019-10-07T04:00:14.000Z

And here’s the new opening sequence if you’d like to watch it again.

Rick and Morty Season 4 Opening Sequence | adult swimSeason 4 of Rick and Morty returns to [adult swim] on Sunday Nov. 10th at 11:30pm. Explore Rick and Morty here: http://www.rickandmorty.com SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/AdultSwimSubscribe About Adult Swim: Get your Adult Swim fix whenever and wherever you want at http://www.adultswim.com, or by downloading the Adult Swim app. Binge marathons or watch selected episodes of many of your favorite shows including Rick and Morty, Robot Chicken, Venture Bros., Aqua Teen Hunger Force and many more. And check out the Live Stream, our block of live, interactive shows every weekday: http://www.adultswim.com/streams Connect with Adult Swim Online: Download the APPS: http://www.adultswim.com/apps/ Visit Adult Swim WEBSITE: http://www.adultswim.com Like Adult Swim on FACEBOOK: http://bit.ly/ASFacebook Follow Adult Swim on TWITTER: http://bit.ly/ASTweet Follow Adult Swim on INSTAGRAM: http://instagram.com/adultswim Rick and Morty Season 4 Opening Sequence | adult swim http://www.youtube.com/user/adultswim 2019-11-08T20:00:06.000Z

READ NEXT: Rick and Morty: QR Code on Rick’s Funnel Hat Actually Works