Can You Watch ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 4 Episode 2 on YouTube or HBO?

The new season of Rick and Morty has arrived, and if Episode 1 is any indication, it’s going to be phenomenal. But what about Episode 2 and the rest of the season? Can you watch Season 4 on YouTube or HBO? Read on for more details.

YouTube TV Offers ‘Rick and Morty’

Although you can’t watch Rick and Morty for free on YouTube, you can watch the new episodes via YouTube TV, a subscription service.

YouTube TV’s signup page for Rick and Morty viewing is here. The service offers live TV viewing from more than 70 networks, free unlimited DVR storage space, and up to six accounts per household included. The cost is $49.99/month and it includes new episodes of Rick and Morty. The current page says that the next episode is airing on Sunday, November 17, which is the exact date that Episode 2 of Season 4 is airing on Adult Swim. But whether or not you can watch it live varies.

The first episode is currently available on YouTube TV via “VOD,” which means you can watch it at any time.

However, take note: Whether the episode is live, available later, or available at all typically depends on where you’re located. That’s why you might want to to try YouTube TV for free before signing up, just to make sure it works for what you need.

You can also buy individual episodes on YouTube. You can purchase Season 4 episodes here. They won’t be available live. They typically are posted the day after they air on Adult Swim.

‘Rick and Morty’ Will Be Arriving on HBO Max in the U.S., But Not Until May 2020 at the Earliest

The series will stream on both Hulu (owned by Disney) and HBO Max (backed by WarnerMedia.) Hulu’s deal has been extended to cover the 70 new episodes and the last three seasons, and HBO Max has just signed a new streaming deal, The Hollywood Reporter shared. But the earliest regular Hulu and HBO Max will see the new season is May 2020, when HBO Max launches, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It’s not clear if Season 4 will be available then or if we’ll just start out with Seasons 1-3 and Season 4 will be added to HBO Max (and regular Hulu) on a later date. Hulu’s Support has said that they do not have an exact date for when new episodes will be added.

Some countries, however, do show Rick and Morty Season 4 episodes on HBO. On HBO Spain, for example, new episodes air on the same day they air across the world.

Empieza ya tu maratón intergaláctico y recuerda que la temporada 4 de #RickandMorty llega el 11 de noviembre a #HBOEspaña. pic.twitter.com/UYhSnvBDBe — HBO España (@HBO_ES) November 6, 2019

Additional Live Stream Options

There are other live stream options that you can try for Rick and Morty Season 4 Episode 2. If you have Hulu, you can live stream new Rick and Morty Season 4 episodes as they air or watch them later. But you can only do this if you have Hulu with Live TV, which comes with 60-plus live TV channels, including Cartoon Network/Adult Swim.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Rick and Morty episodes on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

There’s also AT&T TV Now and FuboTV, which both come with free trials to test the services.

