Robert & Anny 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Robert and Anny, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, have one of the most tumultuous, rocky relationships on the show so far. From the moment Anny arrived in the U.S., the couple has been bickering over money, arguing about their wedding and fighting daily.

Due to Anny’s money demands and dreams of living a lavish, expensive lifestyle, fans have already started speculating that Anny is using Robert for his money and a U.S. visa. During last week’s episode of the show, Anny informed Robert that she wanted a luxurious Miami Beach wedding, and was unhappy when Robert told her they were just getting hitched at the courthouse. She was also upset when Robert took her to a thrift store instead of buying her expensive Versace and Chanel clothing.

With their money arguments and clashing lifestyles highlighted so extensively on the show, fans might be wondering what’s going on with the couple today and if they are still together. Here’s what we know about Robert and Anny’s relationship:

Robert Proposed to Anny After Just Eight Hours Together

Robert met Anny through a mutual friend, and the two quickly started chatting through Facebook. The first time he saw a photo of the Dominican beauty, he was smitten, so he decided to book a cruise that stopped in the Dominican Republic to meet his lady love in person. He knew almost immediately after they met that he wanted to marry her, so he proposed during the visit and headed back to the U.S. to start saving money for her visa.

Since the couple had only spent eight hours together before they jumped into the K-1 visa process, it didn’t come as much of a surprise when Robert and Anny’s relationship began to go south so soon after she arrived in America. Things went from awkward to uncomfortable really quickly after Robert brought her home; the two spent their first night together on the couch because Robert’s son wanted to sleep between them, and then Robert took Anny to a resale shop as a “surprise,” which didn’t sit well with the Dominican native.

Robert’s friends are convinced Anny is using him for his money, and a clip from the season 7 trailer shows his son’s grandparents trying to convince Anny to go back to her own country, so fans are definitely in for a dramatic ride with these two over the next few weeks.

It’s Unclear at This Time if the Reality Stars Are Still Together

It’s too early to tell if the two are still together, and contractual obligations to TLC likely stops the couple from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship status. Robert’s Instagram page doesn’t reveal anything definitive about his love life, and the last time he uploaded a picture of Anny was in October, 2018. Anny also doesn’t appear to have much of a social media presence, so it’s unclear at this time what’s going on with the two.

However, if the first 24 hours the reality couple was together is any indication of their future, all signs point to an impending breakup. Robert calling his bride-to-be a “spoiled brat,” combined with her attitude about money and her refusal to talk to Robert until she gets her way doesn’t bode well for a future as husband and wife. We don’t think that the two will last, if they haven’t split up already.

