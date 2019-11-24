Robert’s Son’s Grandmother is Porn Star Diamond Foxxx on 90 Day Fiancé

Robert introduces his Dominican fiance Anny to his son Bryson’s grandmother during tonight’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé. While Bryson’s grandmother Stephanie drills Anny on her intentions with Robert and Bryson while she’s in the U.S., she also reveals some shocking information about herself – she’s a porn star.

The “next on” promo from last week’s episode sees Stephanie confront Anny at a park with Bryson and Robert. She admits that she’s an adult film star and asks Anny what she thinks.

“Has Robert told you anything about me?” she asks Anny in the promo. “I’m a porn star. Are you okay with that?” Anny clearly doesn’t look okay with it, and tells the cameras “she’s not my family, she’s not my friend, she’s a porno star.”

So who is Bryson’s grandmother, and what is her connection to the adult film industry? Here’s what we know about Stephanie, aka Diamond Foxxx:

Stephanie’s Film Name is Diamond Foxxx & She’s Been Working in the Porn Industry Since 2004

Stephanie goes by the moniker Diamond Foxxx when she isn’t spending her time being a grandmother to Bryson and starring on reality television. According to Soap Dirt, she has a number of film credits stretching back to 2004 and she continues to work to this day. She has made a name for herself in the adult movie industry, and although she still films porn, she appears as herself on 90 Day Fiancé.

She has an Instagram page where she frequently shares photos of herself, often scantily clad or partially nude, with her nearly 350 thousand followers. Her bio states that she is an “XXX film actress” and she promotes a link to a podcast site titled Milfandcookiespodcast.com.

She recently shared a photo calling out her haters on the social media site. The mirror selfie features the actress showing off her toned stomach and legs and wearing cutoff jean shorts that are buttoned down. The picture is captioned, “If this is what an old hag looks like, well then I’m damn sure happy to be an old hag.” It’s unclear if she is receiving hate due to her appearance on 90 Day, or if she just has people trolling her Instagram page, but either way, it doesn’t look like she cares too much about what people think.

Anny Gets Defensive & Refuses to Answer When Stephanie Asks What Her Intentions Are in the U.S.

Robert and Anny have already been having some significant problems with their relationship on the show. Anny was unhappy when Robert took her to a thrift store to go shopping, and insisted he buy her expensive clothing instead of “garbage.” She’s been pushing Robert to pay for an expensive wedding, and when he tells her no, she gets angry and refuses to talk to him, so there has already been a lot of speculation that Anny is scamming him for money and a green card.

It’s understandable that Stephanie would want to get to know Anny since the Dominican native is now a big part of Bryson’s life, and tonight’s episode features the the adult film star meeting Anny for the first time. The clip below shows the two getting off on the wrong foot almost immediately after Stephanie confronts Anny about her intentions in the U.S.

Anny questions why Stephanie wants to get to know her, and Stephanie replies, “Because you’re going to be in Bryson’s life every single day and I’m extremely protective over Bryson. I think I have a right to know who’s going to be around my grandson.” Anny tries to cut her off and say “don’t worry,” but Stephanie doesn’t believe her.

When Stephanie asks what her intentions are in the U.S., Anny gets defensive and says, “I don’t have to talk to you.” She then tells the cameras that she doesn’t like Stephanie. “She comes to me like all those questions. Please. You crazy. She’s rude, she’s bad and I don’t like her.

