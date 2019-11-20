Robin McKinley Update on My 600 Lb. Life

Robin McKinley is the subject of tonight’s season 7 rerun episode of My 600 Lb. Life. Robin was 648 pounds when she decided to seek out the help of celebrity bariatric surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, commonly referred to as Dr. Now, to try to shed some weight and get her health back on track.

Robin was no stranger to the dangers of morbid obesity when she began her weight loss journey; the reality star lost a sister due to complications with obesity, which prompted Robin and her nephew Garrett to start leading healthier lives. Garrett, who was already over 600 pounds at 20-years-old, traveled to Houston with Robin to begin his own weight loss journey. Between the two of them, Robin and Garrett weighed more than 1,200 pounds.

So what’s going on with Robin and Garrett today? Since TLC is re-airing their episode tonight, fans might be wondering where they are now, and if they managed to lose anymore weight since they last appeared on the show. Here’s what we know about Robin and Garrett’s lives today:

Garrett Was on Track to Becoming The World’s Largest Man

Robin and Garrett were both in a race against time when they made their way to Houston to meet Dr. Now. Their combined weight of more than 1,200 pounds surprised the celebrity doctor, who worried about Garrett’s weight at such a young age.

“That’s a lot of weight gain in a short time at that age,” Dr. Now told Garrett in the video above. “You’re on track to be the world’s heaviest person if something doesn’t change.”

Both reality stars were determined to work hard and get their health back on track, and before long, both Robin and Garrett had undergone successful weight loss surgery. Robin dropped from 648 pounds to 394, while Garrett went from 607 pounds to 337. By the end of the episode, Robin and her husband were able to go on their first date in years, while Garrett began training to be a welder.

Robin is Filming a Followup ‘Where Are They Now?’ Episode

The reality star confirmed that TLC was filming a “Where Are They Now?” episode earlier this year, according to Starcasm. Robin’s new episode will feature her ongoing knee problems, which has her wheelchair-bound, and will likely air in early 2020. Robin doesn’t often update her Facebook page, but she occasionally posts pictures for fans with updates on her life.

In April, 2019, Robin shared a GoFundMe page asking fans to donate to her weight loss journey; she noted that Houston is expensive and she needed the extra support for medical expenses.

“Looking for help to continue my weight loss journey,” Robin wrote for her fundraiser, which has raised $1,120 of its $10,000 goal so far. “Houston TX, is an expensive place to live and we can use all the support we can get. I am currently not on insurance and I am unable pay for my medications and some of my medical expenses. Thank you everyone for you help and support.”

