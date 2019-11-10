Robyn Crawford Now: Whitney Houston’s Confidante Today

Robyn Crawford was frequently at singing legend Whitney Houston‘s side, sending tongues wagging for years about the state of their relationship. Now, Crawford has confirmed for the first time that she and Whitney did share a romantic and sexual relationship, but the singer ended that aspect of the partnership after family pressure and due to fears about the impact on her career.

Where is Robyn Crawford now, in 2019? She is the author of a new book, she has a long-term partner and family, and she is speaking out about her relationship with Whitney for the first time. Crawford speaks about Whitney Houston on Dateline NBC’s “A Song for Whitney,” which airs Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 9pm ET/8pm CT. She’s also had a number of other media appearances. “Whitney Houston’s best friend and confidante, Robyn Crawford, breaks her silence for first time on television, revealing in a special edition of Dateline NBC her romantic relationship with the music superstar,” a press release for the network reads.

“Our friendship was a deep friendship. In the early part of that friendship, it was physical,” she told Dateline.

Here’s what you need to know:

Crawford Is Also the Author of a New Book & Is Raising a Family With Her Partner in New Jersey

According to People Magazine, Crawford lives a quiet life working as a family fitness trainer. She has a new partner, talent agency executive named Lisa Hintlemann, and they are raising two adopted children together. Hintlemann’s LinkedIn page says she was previously entertainment director for Elle UK Magazine, editorial projects director for Esquire Magazine, and special projects editor for GQ.

On their Facebook pages, both Hintlemann and Crawford repeatedly post family photos and photos showing them together. According to her LinkedIn page, Hintlemann is “head of talent and entertainment partnerships” for Audible in New Jersey.

Crawford was silent for years about life with Houston.

To Dateline’s Craig Melvin, Crawford revealed: “It was during that first summer that we met, was the first time our lips touched. And it wasn’t anything planned, it just happened. And it felt wonderful. And then, not long after that, we spent the night together. And that evening was the night that we touched. And that just brought us closer.”

According to People Magazine, Crawford quit working for Whitney in 2000, concerned about her volatile marriage to Bobby Brown and her drug use. Whitney’s life would, of course, end tragically in 2012.

“I felt the need to stand up for our friendship,” she says, according to People. “I have a lot of beautiful, wonderful, exciting adventures and loving, caring memories. Whitney was a beautiful friend.”

“She said we shouldn’t be physical anymore,” Crawford writes in “A Song For You,” her new book. She says this moment with Houston came in 1982 and that Houston said she’d made the decision “because it would make our journey even more difficult.” According to NBC News, Crawford says that Houston gave her a Bible. Whitney’s mother, Cissy Houston, had publicly indicated that her daughter was straight but she wouldn’t support her being gay.

“Whitney told me her mother said it wasn’t natural for two women to be that close,” Crawford says, according to NBC. “But we were that close.”

