Rose Short: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rose Short is one of 13 finalists left on The Voice season 17. She has been a strong contender right from the start, earning chair turns from Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani with her blind audition song “Preach” by John Legend.

After choosing Stefani’s team, Short then defeated Jessie Lawrence when they went head-to-head on “Can’t Feel My Face” by The Weeknd, though Lawrence was saved by Stefani and also advanced to the Knockout round. In the Knockouts, Short sang Jessie J’s “Big White Room” and took out her teammate Destiny Rayne, then Short performed Janet Jackson’s “What Have You Done for Me Lately” to advance from the Top 20 to the Top 13.

Here’s everything you need to know about this soulful singer.

1. She Had to be Pushed to Audition for The Voice

This 34-year-old Texan got her start singing in Germany because that is where her father was stationed during her early childhood years. She told the Temple Daily Telegram that she actually wrote her first song when she was living in Germany at age 6, titled “Angel.”

Her family moved to Killeen, Texas in 1996 and she graduated from Harker Heights High School in 2002, then attended Central Texas College for a short time before dropping out to pursue music full time.

Short’s best friend and manager Taundra Noel Shaw is the one who encouraged her to audition for The Voice, though Short didn’t want to at first.

“She didn’t want to do it. She tried to fight me and said, ‘No.’ There was an audition in Austin. She gave me every excuse,” Shaw tells KCEN TV, adding that Short actually skipped the Austin audition, but Shaw convinced her to go to one in Miami and the rest is history.

Now that she’s on the show, Short tells the Daily Telegram that her goal is be “a vessel to somebody who has a dream that feels like it may not be in the cards for them to pursue it, and being a beacon of hope for somebody the same way that somebody was a beacon of hope to me.”

2. Rose Used to Work at a Maximum Security Prison

For eight years, Short worked at the Alfred D. Hughes maximum-security prison in Gatesville. She tells KCEN that the job taught her self-confidence.

“Working at the prison will definitely test your confidence. You’ll have a day when you are walking and [the inmates] will just call you a name out of nowhere,” Short says.

She also said during her profile on The Voice that for those eight long years, all she could think about was pursuing music as a career.

“I was longing to perform. That’s all I could think about,” says Short. “I didn’t go to school. I didn’t have an education. But if I didn’t quit [my job], I was going to lose my mind.”

3. She Once Performed on Showtime at the Apollo

During Short’s blind audition, Stefani actually remarked that she could help Short feel comfortable performing on a television show, which would be a new experience for Short. But that’s not actually the case.

Short previously auditioned for American Idol and she performed on Showtime at the Apollo’s amateur night. For that performance, Rose took on Aretha Franklin’s classic “Ain’t No Way” and she absolutely knocked it out of the park. When she got to the big finish, the audience jumped to its feet with thunderous applause.

Former American Idol winner and current Voice coach Clarkson thinks Short could win it all, telling her during the blind audition, “You should be in the finale. You could win this show, you’re that great.”

4. Chief’s is Her Hometown Venue

Long before The Voice, Rose was performing at Chief’s Sports Grill in Killeen. The bar and grill derived its name because the owner, Thomas Campbell, is a former Chief Warrant Officer in the U.S. Army. The bar’s colors and logo honor Campbell’s final unit of assignment, the 1st Cavalry Division.

The bar prides itself on “being a place where people from all walks of life can go and be comfortable and safe … every patron is a neighbor and respect is shown to all.”

Rose has been performing there for years and recently, the bar has been hosting watch parties to support her on The Voice, posting on Facebook, “Let’s support our own as she showcases her amazing voice on the national stage. Be at Chief’s on Monday for the live head to head competition and then again on Tuesday for the live results show. We’ve already got our Team Rose signs ready! Hope to see you all there as we cheer on and vote for this incredible young woman.”

5. Rose’s Mom Evelyn Stole the Show at the Blind Audition

The Voice coaches can’t hear the families backstage, but they can see them and Rose’s mom Evelyn stole the show during Rose’s blind audition. She was extremely animated in cheering her daughter on, shouting out encouragement, jumping and screaming as Rose wowed the judges.

But it is Rose’s voice that Evelyn says is the real scene-stealer. She tells KCEN that Rose “can save souls with that voice.”

“She reaches people. She touches people, they feel, I feel,” Evelyn said. “And I know that she’s happy and it just fills me with so much joy to see her be happy.”

But he isn’t the only family member rooting for her. Her brother is a contractor in Afghanistan and says he gets up in the middle of the night to watch her on The Voice.

“My mom might say otherwise, but I know who the number one fan is. I’m the one that’s in Afghanistan at one in the morning watching her perform, just to see her, so I know who number one is,” he tells KCEN.

