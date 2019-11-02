Rudy Boesch dies: Oldest ‘Survivor’ contestant was 91

Rudy Boesch, the oldest Survivor contestant in all 39 seasons, has died at the age of 91. Boesch’s family tells TMZ that he died from complications with Alzheimer’s Disease on Friday (Nov. 1).

Boesch, a retired Navy SEAL, appeared on the very first season of Survivor at the age of 72. He made it to the final three where he was eliminated by Kelly Wiglesworth prior to the final Tribal Council. He then appeared on the show again for Survivor: All-Stars, the eighth season of the show, but this time around he was the second person voted out. He was 75 years old at the time, beating his own record of the oldest person to play Survivor, a record that still stands.

In his time on Survivor, he became known for his brutally honest take on things, not really caring too much what anyone thought about him and not afraid to tell it like was. When he was voted out on All-Stars, it was a rare Tribal Council where no one really wanted to see the evicted contestant leave.

Boesch was born Jan. 20, 1938 in Rochester, New York. He joined the United States Navy at the age of 17 and later served two tours in Vietnam, earning the Bronze Star for heroic service.

Boesch is survived by three daughters; he is preceded in death by his wife, Marge, who died in 2008.

Survivor contestants and fans are taking to social media to remember the reality TV icon. Season one winner Richard Hatch writes, “Ours was an interesting bond, Dear Rudy! You and I helped open minds and undermine predjudces (sic). While your time here has passed, you will remain loved and iconic, dear friend!”

