Russ and Paola Join the Cast of Pillow Talk: 90 Day Fiancé Update

Russ and Paola Mayfield, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, have returned to the franchise to film Pillow Talk. Pictures of the two lounging in bed in their pajamas and watching 90 Day Fiancé have been making the rounds online as of late, and fans have had mixed reactions to their reappearance.

Russ and Pao have starred on the 90 Day franchise since the very beginning, appearing on the first season of the original show, as well as several spinoffs, including Happily Ever After and now Pillow Talk. 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk 2 is TLC’s popular spinoff series that follows fan-favorite stars discussing current episodes of the show.

Here’s what we know about Russ and Pao’s appearance on Pillow Talk:

Both Reality Stars Shared Photos on Instagram Hinting That They Are Appearing on Pillow Talk

Russ recently shared a photo on his Instagram page hinting that the two are currently filming Pillow Talk. The photo features a still shot of the two on camera, sitting in bed in their pajamas and is captioned “Wait … what?” Paola also shared a photo on her own Instagram page of she and her husband sitting on the floor cuddling, with the caption “Finally tonight I won’t be yelling at you,” followed by the hashtags #pillowtalk #90dayfiance and #couplesfight.”

The popular spinoff first aired earlier this year and featured several fan-favorite couples from earlier seasons of the show watching the new season of Happily Ever After and discussing their thoughts on the season. Pillow Talk 2 aired this past September and brought on a few new pairs, including Colt Johnson and his mother Debbie, as well as Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet. Loren and Alexei, Annie and David, and Tarik and his brother Dean, who all featured on the first season of Pillow Talk, also returned for the second half to discuss Before the 90 Days and season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé. Molly and her business partner Cynthia also joined the season last week.

Fans Had Mixed Reactions to Russ & Pao’s Pillow Talk Announcement

Fans appear to have mixed reactions to Russ and Pao’s Pillow Talk appearance. Some fans were excited to see the pair return to the franchise while others weren’t as thrilled that the network cast them for the spinoff.

“If they’re on pillow talk tonight I won’t be watching. Ugh!!!,” one user wrote in the comments of Paola’s photo, while another added, “Skipping this one, I pray ratings go down this episode.”

However, there were plenty of viewers excited to get another dose of Russ and Pao; one Instagram user wrote “I really enjoy watching you with your baby. You seem so happy and nice and full of energy. You have been inspiring me to better health. Watching you be happy with your family makes my heart happy.”

The couple made their Pillow Talk debut during episode 3 on November 17, and will likely feature on future episodes of the spinoff. Tune in Sundays at 11 p.m. EST on TLC to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

