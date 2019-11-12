Sabrina Parr, Lamar Odom’s fiancee: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Sabrina Parr is a personal trainer and life coach — and now she’s also Lamar Odom’s fiancee, as the two became engaged Monday (Nov. 11), announcing their big news on Odom’s Instagram account, where he writes, “She’s the one!!!!”

The couple was dining out at Myles Chefetz Prime 112 restaurant in Miami with Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, who helped them celebrate once the 40-year-old ex-NBA player popped the question. She later commented on Parr’s Instagram post showing off her ring, “So glad I could be here wit you! Love both of you and praying over this union.”

Here’s what you need to know about Odom’s fiancee.

1. Sabrina and Lamar Haven’t Been Together Long

The first time the couple appeared on each other’s Instagram was a little over three months ago, back on Aug. 2. They each posted the same photo with the caption, “What we have is much more than they can see…”

About 10 days later, they appeared on Dish Nation where host Gary With De Tea asked Parr how she felt about his past. Odom was previously married to reality star Khloe Kardashian from 2009 to 2016. He also suffered a debilitating stroke in 2015, from which he has made a remarkable recovery. Parr says she wasn’t attracted to Odom because of his past drama. She just knew he needed help.

“I was not attracted to the pain and the drama. You have to meet people where they are. [After the stroke] he was never in a position to be someone’s husband. He was sick. He needed to heal, he needed to grieve … I knew with my resources and my personality and my attitude, I could help him,” said Parr.

When asked if there’s still any drama with the Kardashians, Odom said, “I’ve definitely moved on. … I knew what I was getting myself into. They always did right by me.”

Odom also said during a Sept. 20 interview on The Real that if he had a ring, he would get engaged to Sabrina right then and there.

2. She is in Seriously Good Shape

Sabrina’s Instagram profile lists her job as a “health and life coach” and she is definitely putting her money where her mouth is in that regard. Just check out this video of her working out for all the proof you need.

In this video, she’s doing deadlifts, squat presses, rows, reverse lunges, floor presses and rollouts with a legitimately heavy bar and plate set — that bar by itself probably weighs 45 or 50 lbs.

She advises her followers, “Now that I got my workout out the way, I can get some things done!! That’s the mentality you HAVE to have when you’re on a mission. Don’t try to fit it in or make time. Create your schedule around it and don’t allow it to be optional!”

3. Sabrina Was Fired From ESPN Radio

Before getting into personal fitness full time, Parr was a radio personality for ESPN’s 850 WKNR out of Cleveland. But she was fired in 2017 for some comments she made about Cleveland Browns rookie Jabrill Peppers.

“He’s not going to make it because he’s on the Lean and the Molly,” she told hosts Tony Rizzo and Aaron Goldhammer at the time. Lean is a drink that has promethazine with codeine in it and Molly is slang for Ecstasy. Later in the conversation, she alleged that left tackle Joe Thomas was also “on the Lean.”

There was no proof to back up either of these claims and Parr was fired. She later apologized on Twitter, claiming that she was just joking around.

4. She Was Jailed for Assault

Back in 2015, Parr was found guilty of two counts of felonious assault, a second-degree felony and one count of domestic violence, according to the court documents. She was sentenced to six months incarceration and three years probation and was released from jail early.

The incident stemmed from a fight with her husband, Antonio Davis (not the former NBA player, however) after he found a second phone he didn’t know she had and read some text messages that led him to believe she was having an affair. When he tried to leave the house, he testified that Parr scratched, punched and hit him on the back of the head with a trophy. Parr maintained that Davis threw her against a wall and choked her, which is why she grabbed the trophy and hit him with it.

Davis testified that she then threw his car keys into the woods, got into her own car and drove away. Davis called 911 because he could not get back into the house and needed medical attention.

While incarcerated, Parr successfully appealed the conviction based on an erroneous jury instruction and in 2017, her charges were amended to obstruction of justice and assault, which she pleaded guilty to and served 156 days.

Davis and Parr’s divorce was final in early 2016. They have two children, a boy and a girl.

5. Lamar and Sabrina Are Filming a Reality Show

The two are keeping details under wraps, but during their interview on The Real, they did divulge a few details, like how the show came about and what it’s going to focus on.

“The show was kind of brought to us,” says Parr. “We were always saying to one another, ‘We need some cameras following us. We’re funny! People need to see this,’ And literally, a production company called us, we had a meeting and they were like, ‘We would love to do a show with you guys.'”

Odom says the show will be about “black love and black excellence,” with Parr adding, “I think you’ll be very surprised as to how Lamar and I operate with one another … it’s a lot of loving and learning and growing and transparency.”

There is no word as to whether Parr’s two children, a son and a daughter, will be seen on the reality show. This will be Odom’s second foray into reality TV, having appeared on several seasons of wife Khloe’s E! show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

