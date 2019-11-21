Sam Hunt Arrested in Nashville & Accused of DUI

On Thursday morning, country singer Sam Hunt was found driving the wrong way down an East Nashville road while drunk. He was booked into the Metro jail around 6:30am on charges of driving under the influence with two open containers, according to a police report.

Police say the 34-year-old smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot eyes, reports WKRN. Officers tell the outlet that the singer had issues obtaining his license and handed over his credit card and passport, instead.

His BAC was .173

News 2 cameras were rolling as country music star Sam Hunt was released from the Metro jail. MORE: https://t.co/WioekdGi0Y pic.twitter.com/GOAhrsLlM4 — WKRN (@WKRN) November 21, 2019

Hunt admitted to drinking alcohol “recently”. Multiple reports state that Hunt’s breathalyzer test came back with a .173, more than twice the legal limit. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the arrest.

Witnesses say that Hunt crossed the center divide a number of times while driving his vehicle.

#BREAKING: Our team has confirmed Country singer Sam Hunt was arrested overnight here in Nashville for DUI and open-container. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/lGCgw1TwnF — Lauren Lowrey (@LaurenLowrey_tv) November 21, 2019

He Was Released on a $2,500 Bond

Hunt was released from jail around 9 am on a $2,500 bond. A court date has been set for January 17, 2020.

With over 2.2 million followers on Instagram and a huge fanbase, it should come as no surprise that fans are already posting comments on the singer’s social media account. One fan wrote on Hunt’s most recent picture, “Wow drinking and driving..! Your not setting a very good example.” Another added, “Yikes. You should be f****** ashamed of yourself. You could have killed someone. You lost a lot of fans after your stunt last night.”

One man pointed out on Twitter, “I hope he gets the help he needs. This comes less than two weeks before his scheduled concert at The Barclays Center in Brooklyn.”

This post will be updated with more information as it becomes available.