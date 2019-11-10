Sasha and Emily, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, reveal on an upcoming episode of the show that the two met while Sasha was still married to his second ex-wife.

Emily, 28, and Sasha, 31, met while she was teaching English in Volgograd, Russia. Emily joined a local gym, where she met Sasha, a personal trainer. Despite a language barrier, the two began dating and are now expecting a baby together.

The couple is getting ready to meet with Sasha’s first ex-wife, who reveals some interesting information about Sasha during tonight’s episode. (Warning: some spoilers ahead!) Here’s what you need to know:

Sasha Met Emily at the Gym While He Was Still Married

VideoVideo related to did sasha cheat on his ex-wife with emily on 90 day fiancé? 2019-11-10T13:50:55-05:00

ET Online shared an exclusive clip of tonight’s episode, which features an uncomfortable dinner date with a very-pregnant Emily, Sasha, and Sasha’s first ex-wife, Masha. During the promo, Sasha admits that he met Emily while he was still married to his second wife. In the clip above, Sasha explains that his second marriage didn’t work out because their relationship changed when he started to get into fitness.

“When I became more and more muscular, she said, ‘I don’t like you. It’s not what I wanted,'” he tells the cameras. “And I said, ‘OK, I will find someone who will like.'” Emily then chimes in, “And that someone was me,” and Sasha admits that he and Emily knew each other while he was still married.

“Actually, I knew you before this time, already,” he says with a smirk, while Emily stresses, “This was when we were talking as friends.” The clip sparked some speculation among viewers about the beginning of their relationship; many believed his “muscles” weren’t the reason behind the divorce, and his friendliness with other gym-goers likely had more to do with it.

“You lose them how you got them sis just an fyi!!!” one user wrote, while another added, “Second wife obviously wasn’t about his bigger muscles. It was his even bigger ego and being such good ‘friends’ with other women. Hard to even see the muscles behind all these red flags.”

Masha Believes Sasha Will Leave Emily For His Next Wife

VideoVideo related to did sasha cheat on his ex-wife with emily on 90 day fiancé? 2019-11-10T13:50:55-05:00

Whether Sasha actually left his second wife for Emily or if their relationship really did fall apart due to his sudden love of fitness is unclear at this time. It’s also unknown if he and Emily hooked up or got together before he divorced his ex. However, Masha doesn’t believe he will remain with Emily; she predicts that he will leave her the same way he left Masha and his second ex-wife.

“I think Sasha is selfish,” Masha tells the cameras during a confessional. “Where the wind blows, there a man lies. His family will not keep him. His children will not keep him. Nothing will keep him. Not even his parents.”

She adds, “I don’t know if Sasha will leave Emily the way he left his first two wives. He left me for his second wife. She was also good, kind, calm. But still, he left her for his third. I think America is the next step forward in his life and Emily is just an excuse.”

Fans will just have to tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé to see how Emily and Sasha’s story plays out. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

READ NEXT: 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 Cast Instagram & Social Media Details

