Sasha Farber & Wife Emma Slater Make It to DWTS Semifinals 2019

After many years and seasons of Dancing With the Stars, it is no surprise that partnered couples have entered into relationships and dance pros have fallen in love and gotten engaged and married. Professional dancers Sasha Farber and Emma Slater, who met on the show and got married, have been competing against one another on season 28 of DWTS and have both secured their places in the semifinals this year.

For season 28, Emma was partnered with actor James Van Der Beek and Sasha was paired with pop star Ally Brooke. Both Ally and Jame shone with potential in the premiere and have continued to improve their scores and performances week after week, and many think that one of those two celebrities will end up as the season’s winner.

In spite of being stiff competitors this season, Emma and Sasha have stayed supportive of one another, and fans of the couple have delighted every time they get to dance together in the big troupe routines. Before the season 28 premiere, Emma shared a sweet throwback photo with her husband Sasha with her over 734,000 Instagram followers. In the caption, she wrote “Verified

Happy premiere my babe. Go kill it!! I can’t wait to watch you and your incredible partner!! @sashafarber1.”

Emma Won DWTS Season 24, but Sasha Has Never Won a Mirror Ball Trophy

If Ally and Sasha win Dancing With the Stars season 28, it will be Sasha’s first win as a pro, a major milestone for the dedicated dancer and teacher.

That’s not to say he’s never gotten close to victory. In season 24, he and Olympic gymnast Simone Biles were shockingly eliminated in the final four, falling just short of the finale night. That season, Emma got her first Mirror Ball win with former NFL player Rashad Jennings.

After Emma and Rashad won the season 24 Mirror Ball, Access talked to Sasha about his reaction to his fiancé winning the season and how she was handling the stress leading up to the final results. He said “You know, she really played it cool. She didn’t want to put anything out there, she just wanted to work really really hard and do her best. And she did it. I’m so happy for her.”

While we are sure Sasha is hoping to finally win a Mirror Ball trophy of his own, there’s no doubt he would still be just as proud and happy for his wife if she and James win season 28. Emma’s constant support of Sasha on the show and via social media shows, too, that no matter who wins, it will be a victory for the couple and a time for celebration.

Sasha & Emma Got Engaged on DWTS & Were Married in March 2018

Dancing With the Stars will always have a special place in Sasha and Emma’s marriage, not only because it is the show on which they work together, but it is also where they got engaged. In October 2016, during a live results show, Sasha and Emma were dancing and duet to welcome the audience back from a commercial break when he surprised her at the end of the dance by getting down on one knee and asking her to marry him. Of course, she said yes.

The two were married on March 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Tune in to new episodes of Dancing With the Stars season 28, live on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.