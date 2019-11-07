‘Scream 5’ in Development: Will it Be a Remake, a Reboot or Something Else?

If you thought you’d seen the last of Ghostface, think again because there is apparently a new Scream movie in the works at Gary Barber’s Spyglass Media Group.

According to Bloody Disgusting, Spyglass is currently developing a new movie in the franchise, which was created by Wes Craven and Kevin Williamson. Craven directed all four of the Scream movies before passing away from brain cancer in 2015, but surely Spyglass would have no trouble finding a director to get behind the camera for a fifth installment. The first four grossed over $600 million total and spawned a spinoff TV series that ran for two seasons on MTV and a third season on VH1.

There’s no word yet on if Scream 5 would be a continuation of the movies or if it would be more like the television series and create its own universe. It could even be a remake, though fans might be super excited about that option. In fact, some fans are urging the production to actually make a Stab movie, the fictional movie within the Scream universe detailing the events of the Woodsboro murders and subsequent massacres.

OMG I’M F—CKING CRYING! just heard about this Scream news and crossing my fingers that it’s a continuation and NOT a remake… SCREAM 5 & 6 written only by Kevin Williamson is all i want in life! AHHH i’m nerding out so hard right now AHHH❤️🙌🏾😩🥴🙏🏾🙋🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️😊😆 #Scream5 pic.twitter.com/unXnWDXw1s — Dev Ramone (@devroduhhh) November 7, 2019

Totally into a STAB movie NOT a Scream reboot/remake/whatever. — Jessica Safavimehr (@jsafavimehr) November 7, 2019

Now that might be a great idea. Unfortunately, as of right now, it doesn’t sound like scribe Williamson is penning the script. He wrote the screenplays for the first, second and fourth original films, with Ehren Kruger stepping in to pen the third.

Interestingly, Craven was contracted for a fifth and sixth installment of the franchise if the fourth one was successful, and Williamson was contracted for a fifth one, with negotiations taking place for the sixth one. He indicated at the time that Scream 5 would be a continuation of the characters who survived Scream 4, but that was back in 2011 and a lot has changed in the eight years since then.

In fact, in a 2016 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Williamson and star Neve Campbell both said that it would be hard to continue the franchise without Craven.

“Wes and I, when we were starting Scream 4, we had plans for Scream 5 and 6,” Williamson said. “Now without Wes, I feel like you have to sort of answer the questions of how and why, and I don’t know how to do it without Wes and I don’t know why to do it.”

“It would be tough to do it without Wes,” Campbell agreed. “His vision was so clear and he was so good. I think it would be painful. It doesn’t mean it would never happen, but it would be challenging.”

