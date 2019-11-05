Sean Spicer’s DWTS Partner Lindsay Arnold Loses Mother-In-Law

Sean Spicer was without his typical partner Lindsay Arnold on Dancing With the Stars on November 4, 2019, leaving some fans wondering why Arnold wasn’t on the show.

On Instagram, Arnold told more of the story, revealing that her mother-in-law had passed away unexpectedly. She did not reveal the cause of death, but she did include a group photo with the Instagram post. Fans filled Arnold’s Instagram comment thread with well wishes. “I’m so sorry to hear, prayers to you & your family 💗” wrote one. “Praying for you and your family,” wrote another. The tragedy was revealed on the show.

Jenna Johnson stepped in to dance with Spicer on DWTS. Jenna was Karamo Brown’s pro partner, but he got eliminated last week so she was free to step in. “Thanks to Jenna for stepping in and dancing with me this week as Lindsay is home with her family,” Sean Spicer wrote on his Instagram page. “Please send your votes for us – send 10 texts “SEAN” to 21523 and login online to submit 10 more. Thanks everyone.”

Lindsay Wrote That She Had Lost Her ‘Beautiful’ & ‘Selfless’ Mother in Law

In the Instagram post, Lindsay wrote: “I am so saddened to say that my beautiful, loving, selfless mother in law has unexpectedly passed away.”

The post continued: “Family is the most important thing to me and being with my husband and our family at this time is exactly where I need to be. I want to thank everyone from my @dancingabc family for being so supportive and making it possible for me to be at home with my loved ones during this time. I will not be performing tonight on the show and although I wish I could be there I know that home is where I need to be. Thank you all for your love and support. Families are forever and I know that without a doubt.”

On Instagram, Lindsay goes by the name Lindsay Arnold Cusick. “Dancing With The Stars Pro. Season 25 champ 🏆, SYTYCD S9, The Arnold Sisters YouTube channel link in bio, #LAC products @lacbylindsayarnold #dwts,” her profile reads.

DWTS offered well wishes for Arnold and her family, sharing this message on the show’s official Instagram, “Sending @lindsarnold and her family so much love! Proud of you @seanmspicer and @jennajohnson. ❤️ #DWTS #TeamSweetNSpicey.” Jenna responded, “We love you @lindsarnold 💗💗💗.”

Lindsay Arnold Married Her Husband, Sam Cusick, in 2015

Lindsay and her husband Sam Cusick have been married since 2015. According to US Weekly, Sam was her “longtime boyfriend” when they married in her hometown of Salt Lake City, Utah.

“I’ve loved Sam since I was 16 years old and today I officially get to spend the rest of my life with him — through giggles and tears, and every moment in between!” Arnold told US Weekly at the time.

Lindsay told Dance Spirit, “My husband, Sam Cusick, always knows exactly what to do or say to make me laugh. ‘Dancing with the Stars’ can be a stressful job but Sam always reminds me to enjoy myself and have fun.”

At the time of their marriage, People Magazine reported that Sam was a college student. “I’m so excited to dance through life with Sam,” Arnold told People of her husband, whose full name is Samuel Lightner Cusick. “I could never have imagined that when I was 16 years old I would have met the man I would marry and who would be my partner – yesterday, today and tomorrow!”

