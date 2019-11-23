See, the exciting, post-apocalyptic TV series for Apple TV Plus, stars Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard and airs every Friday on the popular new streaming service. The show is set far in a dystopian future and centers around what remains of the human race after a virus wiped out most of the world. The few who survived lost their sense of sight many centuries ago, and are forced to use their other senses to hunt, rebuild, live and survive.

The official Apple TV description of the series reads, “A virus has decimated humankind. Those who survived emerged blind. Jason Momoa stars as the father of twins born centuries later with the mythic ability to see – who must protect his tribe against a threatened queen. Alfre Woodard also stars.”

The majority of the series is meant to take place in the wild, so the stunning backdrop of the show primarily consists of rough, mountainous terrain, thick forests and wide, raging rivers. The trailer below gives viewers a small glimpse of the beautiful world the series takes place in, which raises the burning question – where exactly was the series filmed? Keep reading for details.

The Show Was Filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

VideoVideo related to ‘see’ on apple tv: where was the show filmed? 2019-11-22T19:07:56-05:00

According to My Powell River Now, See was filmed in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, between October, 2018 and February, 2019. The outlet reported last year that the production company for the series shut down the Ralph River Campground in Strathcona Provincial Park on Vancouver Island in order to film.

Apple reserved the Ralph River Campground for the entire month of October, according to See TV Show News. Strathcona Provincial Park released a statement at the time, which reads, “We’re excited to share a bit more information about the project that is currently being shot at Ralph River Campground. For those of you who haven’t heard, Ralph River Campground has been booked until the end of October by a BC production company. They are filming a new TV Series called ‘SEE’ produced by Apple Entertainment.”

In addition to the Ralph River Campground, Momoa and the series’ crew were also spotted around the Campbell River and Myra Falls during the same time period, according to Bustle. The landscape is usually accessible to the general public when it’s not closed for various production companies and is a popular attraction for hikers and adventurists.

The First Season of See Cost Nearly $120 Million to Shoot

VideoVideo related to ‘see’ on apple tv: where was the show filmed? 2019-11-22T19:07:56-05:00

The entire first season of See cost nearly $120 million to shoot, according to Bustle, putting it on par with the cost of filming season 8 of Game of Thrones. Although the beautiful Vancouver parks were a significant part of the set, the production crew still spent a considerable amount of time changing the natural setting, according to Momoa.

“The thing is, we never wanted to shoot anywhere that we’d shot before on the show, and in some of the opening villages they actually drained a lake … it was all these massive, huge trees that were cleared and cut down that were exposed so it looked like a world that had taken everything,” Momoa says in the clip above. “So they lowered that lake, we built that whole village and they filled it back up when we were gone.”

Tune in each Friday through December 20 to catch new episodes of See on Apple TV. In the meantime, check out this author’s profile for more entertainment news and TV coverage.

READ NEXT: ‘See’: Schedule, Cast, & How to Watch Online

