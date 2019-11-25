Selena Gomez Is Giving the Opening Performance at the 2019 AMAs

Selena Gomez is set to deliver the opening performance or the 2019 American Music Awards, aka the AMAs. Billboard reported that she will sing two of her new songs – “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now.”

When talking about “Lose You to Love Me,” Gomez stated on Vevo, “This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself.”

This is Gomez’s first televised performance in two years.

Read on for more news about Gomez and her latest music.

Selena Gomez’s New Album

Gomez revealed on Instagram that “You can now preorder my new album, out January 10, 2020. This album is my diary from the past few years and I can’t wait for you to hear it. Title, art, and track list coming soon.”

So, Gomez’s AMAs performance will be promoting some of the music that fans can expect to hear from her in January.

Selena Gomez Supports BFF Taylor Swift in Her Music Battle

Taylor Swift is picking up the 2019 Artist of the Decade Award at the American Music Awards and longtime BFF Gomez will be showing her support for Swift, according to E! News.

Gomez has also been supporting her friend Swift in other ways, as she has been involved in a battle over the rights to her old music with Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta. Leading up to the AMAs, there was controversy over whether or not Swift would be able to perform a medley of her hits for the awards show and Gomez came to her defense.

E! News reported that before it was announced that Swift would be able to perform the medley of music she wanted, Gomez released the following statement, “My heart is so heavy right now. It makes me sick and extremely angry. (I don’t mind if there may be retaliation) this is my opinion. It’s greed, manipulation and power. There is no heart or thought of anyone else’s. No respect for the words my friend has written since she was a 14 year old in her bedroom. You’ve robbed and crushed one of our best song writers of our time an opportunity to celebrate all of her music with fans and the world.”

“I really hope there is a change of heart over this unfortunate situation. Seeing my best friend (or any of my friends) be constantly pulled down is the worst feeling. Taylor fights. She will never stop fighting … I just want a change of heart. I love you,” she continued.

Selena Gomez Has a New Tattoo on Her Thigh

Elle has reported that Gomez is rocking some new ink on her thigh. The tattoo is her 14th and is of praying hands with rosary beads.

Gomez has gotten a couple of matching tattoos with some of her girlfriends since this past summer.

