Are Selena Gomez & Bella Hadid Still Friends?

Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid have been engaged in an online feud. Both celebrities dated R&B star The Weeknd, and the respective romances led to a falling out between the once-close friends. Read on for a rundown of their feud, and whether or not Gomez and Hadid have been able to set their differences aside.

Gomez was spotted with The Weeknd only two months after he split up from Hadid in 2017. The romance that Gomez and The Weeknd would go on to have led to the former unfollowing Hadid on Instagram, and vice versa. It wasn’t until late 2019 that Gomez re-followed Hadid, and decided to leave a positive comment on one of her posts.

Gomez & Hadid Unfollowed Each Other on Instagram In 2017

When Hadid deleted the post, though, fans assumed it had something to do with Gomez’s comment. A fan account for Gomez pointed out that the post was deleted, and Gomez responded to the news by writing, “That sucks.” She soon took to the comment section to clarify that she and Hadid do not have any beef between them, and that fans eager for gossip should look elsewhere.

“NO,” she wrote. “I shouldn’t of [sic] spoken without knowing the truth. I’m sorry. Please don’t be hurtful. She is a wonderful person and it was all a misunderstanding.” Hadid reacted similarly, and TMZ reports that she reached out to Gomez privately as a means of squashing any beef and avoiding any misunderstandings.

Fans Thought They Had an Online Feud Them But Gomez Denied These Claims

Hadid rekindled her romance with The Weeknd shortly after his split from Gomez, but they called it quits a second time in August. Despite the back-and-forth, Gomez has nothing but positive things to say about both Hadid and The Weeknd.

“I’ve been super, super single for two years and I want to know what that love will look like next for me,” Gomez said on the Zach Sang Show. “I want it to be real and I don’t want it to be codependent or messy or lack of communication. When you get older you find people who are actually right for you, that are actually on the same wavelength.”

Gomez Recently Called Hadid a ‘Wonderful Person’

In a separate interview, Gomez said that she considers The Weeknd to be a friend. “Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship between me and The Weeknd,” she told Billboard. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring [for each other], and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

So are Gomez and Hadid still friends after the drama involving The Weeknd? It appears that both celebrities would say yes. They have gone out of their way to inform fans that there’s no bad feelings between them, and have even gone as far as to follow each other on Instagram again.