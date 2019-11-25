How Selena Gomez & Ex-Boyfriend Justin Bieber Moved After Dating

How did Selena Gomez and her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber each move on after dating off and on for years?

Gomez and Bieber started dating in 2010, according to Seventeen but went public with their relationship at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in February 2011, as reported by People.

By November 2012, People reported that Gomez had broken up with Bieber. A source told People at the time, “She broke up with him about a week ago. With them being apart so much it got complicated. She had some trust issues. It’s not easy, but the relationship needed to end.” The two ended up getting back together and breaking up on several occasions after that.

Gomez and Bieber ultimately broke up in 2018 and a source told Us Weekly, “Selena started seeing the bigger picture when it came to their relationship. Like what was more important: her general happiness and her family and friends approval, or her being together with Justin, where no one really supported their relationship … She obviously chose happiness and her friends and family and is so thrilled about her decision-making process. She feels more empowered than ever and is looking forward to this next chapter.”

Justin Bieber’s Dating History

Amid Bieber’s breaks from Selena Gomez, Bieber was spotted with Instagram models, fans and models such as Barbara Palvin, Adriana Lima and Miranda Kerr, according to Cosmopolitan. Bieber was also romantically linked to Sofia Richie, who is now in a long-term relationship with Scott Disick.

Both Bieber and Gomez went on to write songs about each other including “The Heart Wants What It Wants” and “What Do You Mean?”

Selena Gomez’s Dating History

While on a break from Bieber in 2014, Gomez was linked to Orlando Bloom, according to Cosmopolitan, and then to Zedd. She also went on to date The Weeknd for 10 months.

But, even though she dated others after Bieber, she told Ryan Seacrest in November 2014 that she will always support her ex. She explained, “I think I always will. I’m upset when he’s upset. I’m happy when he’s happy. I don’t want anything bad to ever happen to him. It hurts me. That’s all.” Gomez also told Elle in October 2015, “I’ll forever support him and love him in a way that … We grew up together. I think people want it to be different …”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Get Married

In 2018, when Bieber was spotted hanging out with then-ex-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, Gomez was spotted with Wizards of Waverly Place costar David Henrie. But, it was Bieber’s rekindled relationship with Baldwin that would last.

After news broke that Bieber and Baldwin got married, a source told Us Weekly that Gomez dealt with the news better than some fans would think. A source told Us Weekly, “She is in a good place. She has been hanging out with old friends and family and keeping herself out of the limelight and away from public places where she might feel bombarded or overwhelmed.”

