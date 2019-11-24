Selena Gomez & The Weeknd: Dating & Split Timeline

Selena Gomez has been involved in several celebrity romances over the years, but her relationship with The Weeknd is one of her most notable. Their time together, and their subsequent split, has led to lots of rumors, as well as music from both parties. Read on for a full rundown of Selena Gomez and The Weeknd’s dating timeline.

Gomez and The Weeknd were first spotted together on January 11, 2017. The couple were seen kissing at an Italian restaurant in Santa Monica, less than two months after The Weeknd split from Bella Hadid. The couple continued to frequent concerts and various hot spots before making their relationship official on April 15. A month later, they made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala.

Gomez & The Weeknd Made Their Relationship Official In April 2017

Gomez talked to In Style about her relationship in September, and referred to The Weeknd as her closest friend. “I really am [happy]. It’s great. I don’t depend on one area of my life to make me happy,” she explained. “It’s really important for me to love and nourish my friends and family, and to make sure that I never get influenced by a guy. I’ve wanted to be in a strong headspace for years, and I really wasn’t. Before, I was so young and easily influenced, and I’d feel insecure.”

“You want someone to add to your life, not to complete you, if that makes sense,” she added. “I’m lucky because he’s more of a best friend than anything else.” The couple were frequently seen on each other’s Instagram for the rest of 2017, but things came to an abrupt end on October 30. A source close to the couple told People that they decided to call it quits because of their busy schedules.

The Couple Split In October 2017 Due to Conflicting Schedules

“She and Abel have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” the source revealed. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them. It’s been hard for them to come to the realization that this is the direction things were heading, but it’s been hard for months.”

Gomez addressed the split during an iHeart Radio interview. She said that she has remained friends with The Weeknd despite their romantic problems. “Something that I’m really proud of is that there’s such a true friendship (between us),” she reasoned. “I truly have never experienced anything like that in my life. We ended it as best friends, and it was genuinely about encouraging and caring (for each other), and that was pretty remarkable for me.”

The Weeknd released My Dear Melancholy in March 2018. He told Time Magazine that the EP helped him work through his split from Gomez, but he didn’t care to get into the details of the split. “You want to get it out. It’s like you close a chapter,” he explained. ” [But] I don’t want to open that Pandora’s box, talking about relationships. Prior to Melancholy, I had a whole album written, done, which wasn’t melancholy at all because it was a different time in my life.”