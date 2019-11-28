Is Shake Shack Open Or Closed On Thanksgiving 2019?

If you’re craving a cheeseburger, fries, and a milkshake on Thanksgiving Day, your best bet will be to try a fast-food chain like McDonald’s or Burger King because Shake Shack isn’t an option today. The vast majority of the national chain’s locations are closed for the Thanksgiving holiday. But you can get your burger fix during the Black Friday rush as all restaurants will be back open.

Only Three Shake Shack Locations Are Open Today

Shake Shack customarily closes for Thanksgiving and Christmas Day, including in locations such as airports. But it remains open for other holidays such as New Year’s, Labor Day, and Easter Sunday.

According to the chain’s website, there are only three Shake Shack locations open for business today:

The MGM National Harbor Hotel & Casino in Maryland location is open 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The New York-New York Hotel & Casino location in Las Vegas is open from 10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.

The Las Vegas North Premium Outlets shopping mall location is open from 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.

You can check on Black Friday hours for the Shake Shack location nearest you by clicking here.

Shake Shack Is Offering Customers the Chance to Win Free Food For a Year, But the Contest Lasts Only Until December 1

Shake Shack may be closed for Thanksgiving but the burger chain is giving its customers ample reason to stop in during the rest of the holiday weekend. The company is having a “Black Fryday” sweepstakes that began on Thanksgiving Eve and lasts through December 1.

Customers who show up to a restaurant in-person, purchase a meal through the Shake Shack app or website, or order delivery through a third-party service will receive a scratch-off card.

Five people will win the first-place prize, which is a Shake Shack gift card for $2,500. The sweepstakes rules available online explain that the winners will have to redeem the gift card in-store only. The card cannot be used for website orders. Shake Shack notes that winners cannot redeem the card for cash. Those who receive a top prize card must send an email to share@shakeshack.com by December 15, 2019. Include your name, birthday, contact information and a photo of the scratch card in the email.

The scratch cards will also contain other prizes with a much higher chance of winning. About half of the scatch cards will contain a code redeemable for a Free Fries on your next order of $15 or more on the Shack App. Just as many customers will earn a Free Burger on an order of $20 or more. About one-third of the scatch cards will contain a code for Free Delivery through GrubHub or Seamless. You can read the full rules of the sweepstakes here.

