Shameless Season 10 Cast Spoilers, Premiere Date & Schedule

Shameless season 10 premieres Sunday, November 10 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT on the Showtime network. The season will feature 12 new episodes, which will air in weekly installments on Sundays; there will be no mid-season interruption or break this year.

The official Season 10 synopsis reads, “Frank’s exploits lead him to an old friend, Debbie rules over the Gallagher household with an iron fist, Lip navigates his relationship with Tami, and Gallavich returns as Ian and Mickey rekindle their relationship in prison as both cellmates and lovers.”

Fans can now stream earlier seasons on Showtime’s official website. You will need a subscription to catch up on the first nine seasons, which are locked on the site until you sign in. Most of the original cast will be returning for season 10, with one notably absent main character. Continue reading for details on the cast, schedule and spoilers for the new season (warning: some major spoilers ahead!):

The New Season Will Feature 12 Episodes, Each About an Hour Long

The tenth season picks up six months after last season's finale. Frank (Macy) uses his leg injury to collect as many prescription drugs as possible, and his exploits lead him to an old friend. Emboldened by the $50,000 left to her by Fiona, Debbie (Emma Kenney) has stepped in as the family's new matriarch, ruling over the Gallagher household with an iron fist. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) navigates his relationship with a newly affectionate Tami (Kate Miner). Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) has to decide what to do with his life as he finishes military school and heads back to the South Side. Liam (Christian Isaiah) is committed to learning more about black history and culture under the tutelage of V (Shanola Hampton), as Kev (Steve Howey) faces an identity crisis. Gallavich returns this season as Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) rekindle their romance in prison as both cellmates and lovers. Created by Paul Abbott, SHAMELESS is produced by Bonanza Productions in association with John Wells Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Developed for American television by John Wells, the series is executive produced by Wells, Nancy M. Pimental and Joe Lawson.

The first eight seasons of Shameless consisted of 12 episodes each, which ran uninterrupted in weekly installments. For the ninth season, the network switched it up and ordered 14 episodes, which were split into two, seven-episode mini-seasons — one in the fall of 2018 and the second premiering earlier this year in January, 2019.

Season 10 appears to be reverting back to the original way of airing the series, with no mid-season interruption this time around. Check out the episode titles, air dates and descriptions below:

EPISODE 10.1, WE FEW, WE LUCKY FEW, WE BAND OF GALLAGHERS!: “Frank milks his injury for all its worth as Debbie, now the self-elected leader of the Gallagher family, cooks up a scam of her own. Lip and Tami get a surprise. Carl returns home from military school and Liam faces an identity crisis.” (airs November 10, 2019)

EPISODE 10.2, SLEEP WELL MY PRINCE, FOR TOMORROW YOU SHALL BE KING: “Feeling pressure from Debbie, Frank sets out to make money to keep his place in the house. Lip is overwhelmed by the demands of a newborn. Ian and Mickey struggle to keep the romance alive in prison.” (airs November 17, 2019)

EPISODE 10.3, WHICH AMERICA?: “Frank revels in his new position in the Gallagher house. Lip looks for support as the pressures of fatherhood take their toll. Ian and Mickey make a decision about their future.” (airs November 24, 2019)

EPISODE 10.4, A LITTLE GALLAGHER GOES A LONG WAY: “Frank and Mikey set off on a day of adventure around the city in pursuit of Mikey’s dreams. Debbie discovers a new way to make money in the midst of a strike as Lip leans on his new friend for parenting advice.” (airs December 1, 2019)

EPISODE 10.5, SPARKY: “Frank hatches the idea for a new scheme when an unexpected visitor shows up at the Gallagher house. With Tami back in the house, Lip struggles to give up control of Fred. Ian returns home and is thrown in with a corrupt parole officer.” (airs December 8, 2019)

EPISODE 10.6, ADIOS GRINGOS: “Frank and Liam get wined and dined by potential baby buyers. Carl comes up with a strategy to protect Anne’s family business, and Ian gets on Paula’s bad side. Backed into a corner, Debbie fights to protect Franny from Pepa.” (airs December 15, 2019)

EPISODE 10.7, CITIZEN CARL: “Carl embraces his civic duty. Debbie searches for her next payday. Frank meets the woman of his dreams. Ian and Mickey get roped into a dangerous scam. When tragedy strikes the Alibi, Kev and V go undercover to find new customers.” (airs December 22, 2019)

EPISODE 10.8, DEBBIE MIGHT BE A PROSTITUTE: “Debbie weighs the pros and cons of a new career. Frank uncovers the truth about Faye’s living situation. A miscommunication between Ian and Mickey has disastrous consequences and Lip. Tami disagrees over who should be taking care of Fred.” (airs December 29, 2019)

There are no episode descriptions for the last four episodes on IMDb just yet, but there are titles for three of them: episode 9 is titled “O’ Captain, My Captain,” episode 10, “Now Leaving Illinois,” and episode 11 is “Location, Location Location.” Each episode will be released weekly on Sundays following the season premiere, so episode 9 will air on January 5, 2020, episode 10 on January 12, episode 11 on January 19, and the season finale on January 26.

Most of the Original Cast Will Return For Season 10

Season 10 will feature most of the original cast of the show, including William H. Macy (Frank), Steve Howey (Kevin Ball), Shanola Hampton (V), Jeremy Allen White (Lip), Cameron Monaghan (Ian), Emma Kenney (Debbie), Noel Fisher (Mickey), Ethan Cutkosky (Carl), and Christian Isaiah (Liam). Kate Miner, who played Lip’s girlfriend Tami in season 9, will also be returning; Miner was promoted from “recurring” to series regular as of June, 2019.

Notably missing from season 10 is Emmy Rossum, who played Fiona, the defacto matriarch of the Gallagher clan and eldest sibling to Lip, Ian, Debbie, Carl and Liam. Rossum announced in August, 2018 that she was leaving Shameless after nine seasons with the series, writing on social media that the “opportunity to play Fiona has been a gift,” and encouraging fans to think of her as “moving down the block” instead of leaving for good.

Although Rossum left the show, the opportunity for a reappearance was left open-ended following her departure. After announcing she was leaving Chicago, Fiona ghosted her own going-away party and left the city without saying goodbye to the rest of the family, leaving Fiona’s future and/or return to Chicago uncertain.

In season nine of SHAMELESS, political fervor hits the South Side and the Gallaghers take justice into their own hands. Frank (Macy) sees financial opportunity in campaigning and decides to give voice to the underrepresented South Side working man. Fiona (Rossum) tries to build on her success with her apartment building and takes an expensive gamble hoping to catapult herself into the upper echelon. Lip (Jeremy Allen White) distracts himself from the challenges of sobriety by taking in Eddie's niece, Xan (Scarlet Spencer) Ian (Cameron Monaghan) faces the consequences of his crimes as the Gay Jesus movement takes a destructive turn. Debbie (Emma Kenney) fights for equal pay and combats harassment; and her efforts lead her to an unexpected realization. Carl (Ethan Cutkosky) sets his sights on West Point and prepares himself for cadet life. Liam (Christian Isaiah) must develop a new skillset to survive outside of his cushy private school walls. Kevin (Steve Howey) and V (Shanola Hampton) juggle the demands of raising the twins with running the Alibi as they attempt to transform the bar into a socially conscious business.

However, the trailer for season 10 features a clip of a cell phone ringing and Fiona’s name lit up on the screen, so Rossum will likely make the occasional cameo appearance over the next few seasons, whether she comes back to visit or just calls her siblings from time to time. Showrunner John Wells also noted that Fiona may return in the future. “She’s not trying to be lost from them,” he told Deadline earlier this year. “We’ll talk to Emmy, and see if she wants to do a phone call for us or something.”

Tune in Sunday nights at 9/8c on Showtime to catch new episodes of Shameless.

