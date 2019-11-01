Shane Dawson & Jeffree Star Website Crash: Alternate Palette Buying Options

Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star’s make-up collaboration debut on Thursday was so hyped, their website crashed before the Conspiracy Palette even officially went on sale. Those looking to buy products from their new line were freaking out on Twitter, and in order to obtain their Conspiracy Palette, found alternate website to be the first to own their cosmetics.

While jeffreestarcosmetics.com refused to work for most customers, Morphe and Beautylish became the top two options to immediately purchase the limited edition Conspiracy Palette, Pig Hand Mirror Bundle, Shane X Jeffree Conspiracy Velour Liquid Lipstick, Controversy Palette Bundle, and the Conspiracy Master Collection.

For most people who logged online at 10 a.m. PT to purchase their collaborative make-up line, it was still down an hour later, and perspective buyers received this notice:

Because Shopify, the e-commerce company which assists online stores with sales was down, nobody visiting jefreestarcosmetics.com was able to purchase the make-up collection, which meant all their products being sold on their site were still in stock. While that seemed like great news, there was no telling when Dawson and Star’s website would be back up and running, which sent fans online spiraling with anxiety.

During the Hysteria To Buy Their Cosmetics, Jeffree Star X Shane Dawson Became The No. 1 Trend On Twitter

how the frick are all these people tweeting saying they got it?!?! mine still keeps saying ERROR every time i click on the palette #ShaneDawsonXJeffreeStar — Analise Haub (@analise_haub) November 1, 2019

Because time was of the essence and the YouTuber’s collaborative cosmetics line would soon sell out, those looking to purchase their Conspiracy Palette as soon as possible shared their frustrations on Twitter. Everyone knew it wouldn’t be too long before the alternate options to purchase the Conspiracy and Controversial Make-Up Collection were sold out.

By 11 a.m., Morphe was reportedly out stock both internationally and domestically.

BRB going to go cry my eyes out now 😭#ShaneDawsonXJeffreeStar pic.twitter.com/BQGyR2v8mq — Allie Smith (@als050216) November 1, 2019

After 11 a.m. PT, the most successful way for customers to purchase the Jeffree Star X Shane Dawson make-up was at Beautylish.com

BEAUTYLISH CAME IN CLUTCH THEIR SITE DIDN'T CRASH AND IT WAS AMAZING I CRIED #ShaneDawsonXJeffreeStar pic.twitter.com/Q7Ooz61jLJ — amanda rose (@mandyyyy18_) November 1, 2019

See ya Tuesday, gawgeous!!!!!

Preparation, refreshesx1000 and persistence finally got me through on Beautylish at 12:03PM CST. Praying for those on JSC’s main page 😢…

NOW GIMME MY SHANE GIMME MY CONSPIRACY!!! #ShaneDawsonXJeffreeStar pic.twitter.com/CVSc8ReiwM — Tiffany Tilyard (@tiffanytilyard) November 1, 2019

Morphe’s website wouldn’t go through to the confirmed order page so I went to beautylish but um… I accidentally got 4 palettes… I guess I have the opposite problem than everyone else hahaha #ShaneDawsonXJeffreeStar #ShanexJeffree pic.twitter.com/djdzUiThXn — riley (@rileygrxce) November 1, 2019

Shane: uhm so how do we know people will buy it

Everyone at their computers rn: #ShaneDawsonXJeffreeStar pic.twitter.com/55M1hfET3F — miss gianna louise!!🏳️‍🌈 (@giannalouise_) November 1, 2019

The desire to be the owner of the Conspiracy Palette reached new heights when a user with the handle Estefanyy posted a video of himself at the hospital and hooked up to an IV machine, but trying to find internet in order to make a purchase.

Dawson was so moved by the effort that he retweeted the video with the comment, “I CANT STOP CRYING.” The retweet was liked almost 50K times.

I CANT STOP CRYING ❤️😭😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/jxDfnSrlzc — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) November 1, 2019

Jeffree Star & Shane Dawson Issue Apologies To All Frustrated Customers & Insist They Are Not Sold Out of Products

IM SO SORRY! @Shopify is trying to fix everything right now 🙏🏻❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/HBJ1ooFKjw — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) November 1, 2019

Star and Dawson were both keenly aware that things were not going well on launch day, but were also incredibly humbled that there were so many people excited about their collaborative make-up line launch.

Dawson tweeted, “ITS NOT OUT OF STOCK! the site is just broke. i’m so sorry! working on it now!!!!!”

ITS NOT OUT OF STOCK! the site is just broke. i’m so sorry! working on it now!!!!!!!!! 😭❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/742CwsKxpO — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) November 1, 2019

Star tweeted, “You guys CRASHED the site! Shane’s in a ball crying on the floor. Working on getting everything back up!!! #shanedawsonxjeffreestar ”

You guys CRASHED the site! Shane’s in a ball crying on the floor. Working on getting everything back up!!! #shanedawsonxjeffreestar — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) November 1, 2019

An hour later, when things still weren’t up and running, Star issued another statement to his 5.7 million followers on Twitter. He wrote, “This is all so f***ing crazy. You guys broke the internet and #Shopify.. Sit is slowly starting to come back to life.”

This is all so fucking crazy 🥺 You guys broke the internet and #Shopify 😭😭😭 Site is starting to slowly come back to life — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) November 1, 2019

READ NEXT: WATCH: Woah Vicky & ‘Catch Me Outside’ Bhad Bhabie’s Fight Goes Viral