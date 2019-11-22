Shania Twain Age & Height 2019: How Old & Tall Is She?

Shania Twain has been a well-known and respected name in the music industry for decades. At the 2019 American Music Awards, the pop and country star will be performing a medley of her greatest hits released over the past 26 years of her career.

Ahead of her performance, Twain shared a video on Instagram promoting her upcoming AMAs performance. In the caption, she explained to her 1 million followers that it was a “Throwback to 1996, my first ever @AMAs performance!”

Since Twain, who has won and been nominated for many AMAs throughout the years, has had decades-long success, you may be wondering how old she is in 2019. Here’s what you need to know:

How Old Is Shania Twain in 2019?

Shania Twain was born on August 28, 1965, which means she turned 54 years old in 2019.

Twain released her first album, the self-titled Shania Twain, in 1993 when she was 28 years old. She released her second album, The Woman in Me, in 1995, which means she was 30 years old at the time. She was 32 when she released Come on Over in 1997, which included some of her best-known songs, including “Man! I Feel Like a Woman,” “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” and “You’re Still the One.”

Her fourth studio album, Up!, didn’t come out until five years later in 2002. And finally, in 2017, she released her fifth studio album, entitled Now.

In a 2017 interview with Billboard, Twain reflected on the time she took to write and release music she was proud of, in spite of the pressures of some of her contemporaries who were releasing music more frequently. She said: “One thing I learned [from] the gap between the first two [LPs] was that you can’t rush writing good songs — you’ve got to take your time, you can’t be distracted doing other things. I can only speak for myself, but I was looking around me and noticing a lot of other artists were putting out a lot more records. They were putting out a record once a year, or once every two years, and they were getting one song hit off the album, and then that was pretty much it. And it just felt like it was a trend for me in the way I was working… that it just takes longer to make a truly great album, if you want it to be that great.”

In 2001, a year before her fourth album was released, Twain and her now ex-husband (and former manager) Robert “Mutt” Lange had a son named Eja. He is her first and only child and is currently 18 years old.

How Tall Is Shania Twain in 2019?

After years in the spotlight, posing for red carpet photos and at events with fellow celebrities, Shania Twain’s height is another personal detail that fans have taken interest in knowing.

On CelebHeights.com, although they quote Twain as saying “I’m 5’4″. Not very tall,” they have her listed as being 5’3″ (160cm). HealthyCeleb.com, on the other hand, says that she is 5’4″.

In a photo next to Lizzo, Shania stands several inches shorter, which makes sense since PopBuzz.com reports that Lizzo is 5’10” tall.