Shannon Beador’s Ex-Husband David & His Girlfriend Share Naked Photos Online

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 continues with a new episode on Tuesday, November 19 on Bravo. The episode features Shannon Beador’s divorce from her ex-husband David, however, fans of the reality show are more interested in the racy photos that David and his new girlfriend Lesley Cook recently shared on social media.

In the beginning of November, David and Lesley shocked the RHOC fandom when Lesley posted photos on Instagram of the couple embracing during their trip to Italy. What was eye-catching about the photos was not their embrace, but the fact that they both appeared to be completely naked in the photos. Lesley has since removed the post, likely due to the backlash she received about posting such intimate photos to a public platform, especially when David has three daughters.

One of the critics was none other than Shannon’s RHOC costar Tamra Judge. In a since-deleted post on Instagram, Judge tagged Shannon asking her “should we recreate that thirsty pic from Italy?” At the end of the caption, she included the hashtags “#Icantunseeit #myeyes #makeitstop #holdher #pantsaroundmyankle.”

People Magazine reported that, at BravoCon, Shannon addressed the nude photos that David and his girlfriend posted earlier that month. “My kids all saw it at school,” Shannon said, revealing that they were “horrified.” She then commented on her ex-husband’s decision to take and share the photos, adding “To each his own, he can do whatever he wants to do.”

In an interview with Bravo’s The Daily Dish, Shannon had more to say about the photos, admitting “The nude hiking photos are something you would never see me in.” She then doubled down on her previous comments, saying “Personally, I think it’s trashy, but to each his own. David can do whatever he wants.”

David Beador shared a different side of the story with People. He said “My kids called and we laughed at the selfies Lesley posted. It’s amazing how much Shannon talks about me and my life. She needs some peanut butter to go with her jelly.”

It has not been smooth-sailing for the former couple since their divorce was finalized in April 2019. They were married for 17 years before their marriage came to a close amid allegations that David had cheated on Shannon. Before season 14 of The Real Housewives of Orange County premiered, Shannon opened up about the divorce, which she said would be featured on the show throughout the season. She told People “You always want to put the good intention out there and have this friendly relationship — that didn’t work out with me. But that being said, we’re trying to co-parent the best we can.”

Since then, she has revealed that she’s yet to meet David’s new girlfriend Lesley, in spite of their public relationship and her place in Shannon and David’s children’s lives. At BravoCon, Shannon said that David has not met her new boyfriend John, in spite of Shannon’s efforts to make an introduction. She said “It’s strange. I tried to introduce [David] to John, but he walked away.”

Tune in to new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County, Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.