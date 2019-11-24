Why Isn’t ‘Shark Tank’ On Tonight? 11/24/2019

If you’re a fan of Shark Tank, you’re going to have to wait another week to find out if the sharks bite when it comes to a new line of potential products. The show will not air tonight. In its place are the American Music Awards, which will air on ABC beginning at 8pm EST.

The next episode of Shark Tank will air Sunday, December 1, at 9pm EST/PST. The synopsis for next week’s episode reads, “A patented system for easily decorating and setting up a Christmas tree in minutes; fun body decor; an outdoor gear and apparel rental service; an innovative tool to make holiday gift wrapping easier; an update on Hire Santa.”

The American Music Awards

Tonight, Shawn Mendes and Camilo Cabello will be performing their hit single, Senorita, at the 2019 American Music Awards. Halsey will also be performing her hit single, “Graveyard”, off her forthcoming album, Manic.

In what is bound to be a highlight of the night, Taylor Swift will hit the stage to receive the Artist of the Decade Award. Speaking to GMA recently, executive producer Mark Bracco shared, “If we’re going to honor the decade in any way, it’s by awarding Taylor Swift as our Artist of the Decade… She won more AMAs this decade than anyone else, which made it seem logical that we give her that award.”

He added, “She’s going to be here Sunday … and it’s going to be a spectacular performance… And I highly suggest everyone watch it live.”

Other performances include Toni Braxton, Christina Aguilera with A Great Big World, Camila Cabello, Selena Gomez, The Jonas Brothers, Kesha, Shania Twain, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Green Day, and rapper Travis Scott.

The event will kick off at LA’s Microsoft Theater on Sunday at 8pm ET/PT.

Shark Tank

Shark Tank premiered on August 9, 2009, and has been going strong ever since. The show won the Primetime Emmy four times from 2014 to 2017.

Recently, the sharks have chosen to diversify their business lines in a number of ways. In mid-November, Mark Cuban offered the company Dog Threads $250,000 for a 30% share of their company. Dog Threads’ founders Scott and Gina Davis countered at 25%.

Dog Threads offers everything from flannels and sweaters to Hawaiin shirts. Billed as “modern dog clothing”, the company offers an array of styles and sizes for dogs and humans alike, so humans can match their furry friends.

Prices for a shirt range from $24 to $42 for pups. Matching outfits start at $78 for humans. Dog Threads is also focused on community, and donate a portion of their profits to animal rescue missions. On top of that, scraps of fabric generated during shirt production are used to make donated dog beds. Currently, Dog Threads is raising money for Mutville Senior Dog Rescue, Underdog Rescue, Animal Humane Society, Secondhand Hounds, Lange Foundation, and others.

Will the sharks bite when it comes to next week’s products? Will they be interested in a tool that makes holiday gift wrapping easier, or a system for decorating and setting up a Christmas tree?

Find out on an all-new episode of Shark Tank, airing December 1, 2019, at 9pm ET/PT on ABC.

