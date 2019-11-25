VideoVideo related to watch: shawn mendes & girlfriend camila cabello perform at amas 2019 (video) 2019-11-24T20:47:37-05:00

During the 2019 American Music Awards, Shawn Mendes joined his girlfriend Camila Cabello on stage to perform a rendition of their sexy single, “Señorita.” The full video will be uploaded to this post once it becomes available.

The two began their performance with a slowed-down, acoustic version of the radio hit, with Cabello singing and moving in a flowy red dress to the song’s catchy chorus as Shawn played guitar. Then, the song picked up its tempo and the two sang their duet and danced sensually with one another on stage. The audience went wild over each intimate moment.

At one point, Taylor Swift was captured on camera watching the performance in open-mouthed awe; as the song ended and fans held their breath wondering if Cabello and Mendes would seal the song with a kiss, the camera cut back to Swift and Billy Porter watching giddily. Swift is being nominated at the 2019 AMAs as their Artist of the Decade, and she released a remixed version of her single “Lover” in collaboration with Mendes.

I wish I could pretend I didn't need this @ShawnMendes & @Camila_Cabello performance. But I do, I really do. 💃 #AMAs pic.twitter.com/uZsoF9RxKc — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 25, 2019

Just one day before the American Music Awards, it was announced that Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were added to the award show’s lineup of performers to sing their hit single together, according to Billboard. The couple was nominated in the AMAs’ “Collaboration of the Year” category for the song.

Later in the night, after they had performed, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes won the award for 2019 “Collaboration of the Year.” In a brief joint acceptance speech, they thanked the fans, and each other’s moms, before leaving the stage together.

Just a few days before their AMAs duet, the couple were nominated for a joint 2020 Grammy Award for “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” for “Señorita.” They took turns sharing their exciting news with their social media followers. On Instagram, Cabello wrote “nominated for a Grammy with my favorite person !!!!!!!! @shawnmendes EEEEEEEPPP!!!!!! congrats to all our friends who got nominated too… thank you @recordingacademy.”