Shoney’s & Sonny’s BBQ on Veterans Day 2019: Free Food

Shoney’s and Sonny’s BBQ are both offering a special on Veterans Day 2019 for those who have served their country.

According to Shoney’s Facebook page, “Our Shoney’s service will never be enough to repay you for yours. To all veterans and active U.S. military, join us for a free breakfast from the fresh food bar from open until 11 a.m. on Monday, November 11th.”

People thanked the company in the comment thread. You can find a Shoney’s restaurant near you on the company’s website.

According to the company’s website, “In 1947, the first Shoney’s drive-in restaurant was opened in Charleston, West Virginia. Five years later, the name was changed to Big Boy Restaurants – only to be renamed three years later to what is now known as Shoney’s.” The company adds, “Shoney’s is Today’s All-American Kitchen. We’ve grown a lot since our first location opened doors in 1947. Today, Americans can find Shoney’s restaurants in 17 states. Our warm, welcoming environment keeps generations coming back for another serving.”

As for Sonny’s BBQ, the company announced, “We’re tippin’ our hats to those who have served and are still servin’ our great country. As a way to say thank you, we’ll be servin’ up a free Pulled or Sliced Pork Big Deal combo to Veterans and active military on Veterans Day.” A valid ID is required, and the deal is for dine-in only.

You can find a Sonny’s BBQ location near you here. There are many Sonny’s BBQ locations in Florida, but they are in some other states too.

Veterans Day 2019 falls on Monday, November 11, 2019. According to Federal Pay.org, Veterans Day is a national holiday. Veterans Day “is one of ten federal holidays recognized nationwide by the United States Government,” the site says.

Veterans Day Was Originally Called Armistice Day Because It Was Designed to Honor World War I Vets Initially

According to Syracuse.com, Veterans Day was first called Armistice Day. The name Veterans Day came about in 1954, when President Dwight Eisenhower signed a bill changing the name. It was now designed to honor “all members of the U.S. armed services.” Originally, the holiday was in remembrance of World War I.

There are other remembrances around the world that hold November 11th as a significant date. For example, according to Syracuse.com, Remembrance Day marks the end of World War, which concluded “on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.” Remembrance Sunday is an event that celebrates Remembrance Day on the Sunday before the holiday. Here’s a photo from a London Remembrance Sunday event in 2019:

According to Military.com, the original holiday honored World War I veterans only but was later expanded to all people who have served in the U.S. armed forces. The original language said that Armistice Day was “dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be hereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day.'”

However, there would be more wars, sadly, and after World War II and the Korean War, there was a move to expand the day to honor all veterans.

