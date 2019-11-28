Shoprite Thanksgiving Hours 2019: Are They Open Today?

It’s Thanksgiving 2019 and you may have ordered catering or need some last-minute items from the grocery store. Read on for Shoprite’s open hours today.

Shoprite Thanksgiving Hours 2019 Vary Upon Location

For those wondering when Shoprite may be open or closed today, the holiday hours vary depending on the location, according to USA Today. One store may be open from 6 a.m. – 12 p.m., while another is open from 7 a.m. – 2 p.m.

But, when it comes to overall hours for the supermarket chain, if you go to the grocery store between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. today, you are in the clear.

How to Get Shoprite’s Free Turkeys

Each holiday season, Shoprite has been rewarding its dedicated customers with a Free Turkey, Ham, Turkey Breast, Kosher Chicken, Lasagna or Tofurky. And, it’s up to the customer to pick which free item.

According to the Shoprite promotion, which is good through Thanksgiving today, on November 28, 2019, this is how it works for Price Plus club card members:

1. Show your Price Plus club card to a cashier each time you shop thru November 28, 2019. For those with a Price Plus club card, this is generally what you do for each shopping trip. The Price Plus club membership is required in order to participate in this promotion. If you are not a member, you can sign up today to get your Free Price Plus® club card and start saving for other promotions.

2. Shoprite requires you to, “Spend a certain amount of money in order to get a Free Turkey, Ham, Turkey Breast, Kosher Chicken, Lasagna or Tofurky. Or, you can get the equivalent savings per lb. toward the purchase of any other whole turkey, turkey breast or ham.”

You can see your current total of dollars or points at the bottom of your store receipts, so you know when you’ve qualified. If you do not have any store receipts, someone at the store’s customer service can look up your numbers with your Price Plus card. And, if you do not have your card, the information can be looked up with the phone number you have designated to the account.

3. When you’ve reached the purchase requirement for your free item, the Shoprite registers will automatically deduct the cost of the free item from your shopping order. If you have already reached the required dollar amount for your free item, no additional purchase is necessary to pick it up.

4. The free item offer can also apply to ShopRite from Home orders that are picked up and/or delivered during the promotional time period.

Below is the specific list of free items you can take home if you qualify:

ShopRite All Natural Frozen Turkey Any Size Up to 21 lbs. OR 1.49 lb. OFF any other fresh, frozen or KOSHER turkey (up to 21-lbs.)

ShopRite Grade “A” or Shady Brook Frozen Turkey Breast 6 to 9-lb. avg.

1.99 lb. OFF any other fresh or frozen turkey breast or Kosher turkey breast

Cook’s Shank Half Smoked Ham up to 12-lb. avg. or 5-lb. Hormel Black Label Canned Ham

1.99 lb. OFF any Cook’s Spiral Sliced Ham, Boneless Ham or any other Smoked Ham

Kosher Frozen Roasting Chicken 5-lb. avg.

Stouffer’s Party Size Lasagna Any variety, frozen, 90-96-oz.

Tofurky Frozen, 56-oz

Gardein Holiday Roast 40 oz

