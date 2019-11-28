Is Sizzler Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2019?

Those looking to avoid cooking on Thanksgiving needn’t look further than Sizzler. The restaurant chain is open on Thanksgiving 2019, and will provide friends and family will a variety of meals for an affordable price.

Nearly all Sizzler restaurants are open on Thanksgiving 2019. However, it’s still a good idea to check whether your nearest location is following similar hours before heading there to get a turkey dinner or whatever your favorite holiday meal happens to be.

You can check with your nearest location by going directly to the Sizzler website, which has a function that allows you to search for individual restaurants by zip code, city or state. Hours can vary by location. According to Holiday Store Hours, Sizzler restaurants are open on nearly all major holidays. The only holiday that affects business hours is Christmas Day, but that is only for select locations. Holidays that Sizzler remains open for include:

New Year’s Day

Martin Luther King, Jr. Day (MLK Day)

Valentine’s Day

Presidents Day

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

St. Patrick’s Day

Good Friday

Easter Sunday

Easter Monday

Cinco de Mayo

Mother’s Day

Memorial Day

Father’s Day

Independence Day (4th of July)

Labor Day

Columbus Day

Halloween

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Black Friday

Christmas Eve

Day After Christmas

New Year’s Eve

Patrons who stop by a Sizzler locations on Thanksgiving 2019 will be treated to a traditional Thanksgiving dinner. The spreads start at $12.99 each, and include sliced turkey, stuffing, green beans, mashed potatoes and gravy, baked sweet potatoes, and a slice of pumpkin pie.

“Sizzler remains a place where family and friends can enjoy good food at a great value,” said franchise president and CEO Kerry Kramp. “This Thanksgiving let our family cook and clean up, so you can relax with the people you love.”

For patrons who wish to order something else, regular menu items also will be served. Sizzler locations will be featuring holiday season specials like Steak & Lobster for $19.99, Steak & Jumbo Fried Shrimp for $13.99, Steak & Cilantro Lime Shrimp for $10.99 and Steak & Shrimp with Bang Bang Sauce for $10.99.

Sizzler History

Sizzler was founded in 1958 as Del’s Sizzler Family Steak House. Del and Helen Johnson were the founders, and they opened the inaugural location in Culver City, California. Today, there are over 270 locations throughout the United States; namely in Washington, Arizona, New Mexico, Idaho, Utah, and Oregon. The restaurant is best known for steak, seafood, and salad bar items.

Kerry Kramp talked to Upserve about the Sizzler brand, and what makes it different from its competitors. “One reason is the loyalty of the guest to the brand. I had never seen such passion, respect and love,” he said. “I wear the Sizzler logo just about every place that I go. I have it embroidered on about every shirt. I don’t have a tattoo, but I’m pretty close. But it’s because every place I go, there’s a Sizzler story.”

“It doesn’t matter whether I’m in Chicago, New York, Minnesota or California; people see the logo and they tell me a story about their first job, or that their parents used to bring them there, or that they remember the cheese toast,” Kramp added. “I think this legacy of a connection with the consumer, the consistency has been key. People have always known they could get a great meal at an affordable price.”