‘LHHH’ star and model Slick Woods Reveals She Has Stage 3 Cancer

Slick Woods (real name: Simone Marie Thompson) is a model and star of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood, and on Tuesday (Nov. 19) the 23-year-old revealed to her fans that she is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer.

Woods posted a photo of herself and some fellow Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood stars, writing, “How I feel about chemotherapy, shout out to everyone that gotta go through it. #atleastimalreadybald.” Woods joined the Love & Hip Hop franchise just this year when she began dating LHHH star Micky Munday.

The Shade Room reached out to the model, who then confirmed to them that she is currently undergoing treatment as she battles “stage 3 melanoma cancer and that the cancer is spreading.” She also says she is “currently fighting for her life.”

Melanoma is a type of skin cancer that can be deadly if left untreated. Surgery is usually the first stage of treatment, followed by chemotherapy, immunotherapy, and radiation. Woods being in stage 3 is likely why she is undergoing chemotherapy because, in stage 3, the cancer has typically spread to a person’s lymph nodes. According to the American Cancer Society, the five-year survival rate for stage 3 melanoma is anywhere from 40 to 78 percent, depending on the location and size of the melanoma.

After Woods made her cancer diagnosis known, there was an instant outpouring of support from her fans and friends. Actress Taraji P. Henson writes, “You are already on the other side of this, healthy and strong like it never happened. I adore you.

Photographer Amber Asaly sends “prayers and love,” while Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Ariane says that “big prayers are being sent to [Slick].”

Actress La La Anthony and model Jillian Mercado both chime in to tell Slick they’re sending their love. Munday, Slick’s boyfriend and LHHH co-star, also tells her that she’s “got this.”

Woods also wants her fans to know that she’s not a victim. She posted another pic a day after she revealed that she’s undergoing chemotherapy, calling herself a “modern-day Gia with the drugs” and that she’s “no victim.”

Woods made headlines in 2018 when she walked the runway in the Savage x Fenty fashion show in pasties and lingerie, then went into labor almost immediately afterward. She gave birth to her son, Saphir, after 14 hours of labor, posting a pic to Instagram to share the good news.

Saphir is now 14 months old and Slick loves posting photos of her “blue jay” on Instagram.

Saphir’s father, Adonis Bosso, has yet to comment publicly about Woods’ illness. The two of them have had an amicable split and their co-parenting of Saphir is well-documented on social media. Just two months ago, Bosso posted a flashback photo to Saphir’s baby shower on Instagram.

READ NEXT: Is LHHH star Apryl Jones Pregnant?