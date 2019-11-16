Who Is Hosting SNL Tonight? 11/16/2019

Singer and actor Harry Styles hosts tonight’s all-new episode of Saturday Night Live. This time, Styles is set for double duty as he is also scheduled as the musical guest. The performer had a busy year as he prepared for a world tour, finished up his next album, and stayed among the top actors rumored for a major Disney role. All of it makes the former One-Direction singer a force to be reckoned with on this episode.

Harry Styles: The Actor

Styles may not have been considered an actor when he was performing with the band One Direction, but a rising profile has changed all of that. His biggest role to date was as the young serviceman Alex in Christopher Nolan’s critically acclaimed hit Dunkirk. The material also gave Styles a chance to show his range, becoming a character facing insurmountable odds during one of World War II’s most harrowing events. It made many who had discounted his addition to the cast take notice of what he could do as an actor.

Being considered an actor now also drew the performer into one of the year’s biggest rumors. As Disney prepared their much anticipated live action remake of The Little Mermaid, speculation of Styles’ involvement only grew. Fans were heavily promoting the star for the role of Prince Eric. At one point, a false confirmation that Styles had won the role sent social media into a frenzy. In an interview with The Face, he explained his reasons for finally turning down the role. “I want to put music out and focus on that for a while,” he said.

While this isn’t his first time on the series, this is his first chance to host the long running series. More than that. Styles’ has shown the cast and crew he’s ready for anything. In one promo for tonight’s episode, the actor and singer can be seen frolicking in a group of leaves which somehow made their way to the SNL studios in 30 Rock. The fun and playful side makes it a good chance that Styles will go all out with his roles tonight.

Harry Styles: The Singer

The singer returns to the Saturday Night Live stage to perform songs from his new album Fine Line. Although the album will not be released until December 13th, Styles has already released its first single “Lights Up”. Expect him to start out with this hit single, which already features a music video that millions have viewed.

For Styles, this also serves as a tease for this upcoming concert tour. Fans were excited to learn that the singer was planning a world tour to coincide with his second solo album. While Styles has not released a full setlist for the upcoming dates, this is the first chance to see how he might approach the solo outings. This would not be the singer’s first world tour. From 2017 until 2018, he was on a world tour to promote his first solo release. The setlist for those shows gave Styles a chance to do covers of songs that inspired him. If the last tour is any indication, fans may get to hear some of their favorite One Direction songs as well.