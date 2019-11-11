Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts Freebies on Veterans Day 2019

It’s Veterans Day 2019. There are a number of restaurants and food chains across the country that are offering free meals and discounts to vets who have served their country, along with active military members.

Starbucks is participating in the holiday again this year — they will be offering free, tall-sized brewed coffee to active-duty military, veterans, and military personnel. A store spokesperson in Warwick, Rhode Island confirmed to Heavy, “It’s going to be a free hot coffee for veterans.”

Dunkin’ Donuts is another place that is offering up freebies for members of the military as well. Dunkin’ is giving a free donut to any veteran or member of the military who stops into stores at participating locations. In Staten Island, NY, a store employee confirmed, “We give out one free donut to any active military or U.S. veterans on Veterans Day.”

How Starbucks Helps Veterans

Starbucks has been dedicated to helping members of the U.S. military for years, especially veterans. For example, in 2013, Starbucks committed itself to hiring 10,000 veterans and military spouses. And, for last year’s Veterans Day, as reported by CNBC, the coffee company hired more than 8,000 since taking on the commitment. They have also shipped 60 pallets of whole bean coffee and more than 175,000 sticks of instant coffee overseas to America’s troops.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz previously appeared on CNBC and said that he wants to raise national awareness for veterans. He also talked about what it means to serve by hiring veterans to recruit more veterans within the company. He told Jim Cramer, “What we need inside Starbucks in the HR group is we need veterans recruiting veterans who understand their language, their challenges, their issues. So the people who are recruiting veterans at Starbucks are the people who have worn the cloth of the nation.”

Dunkin’ Donuts Current Promotions 2019

The latest promotion at Dunkin’ is the new handcrafted espresso drinks. They also have a new Beyond Sausage Sandwich with Cheese, which is a plant-based product.

Starbucks Holiday Drinks 2019

With Thanksgiving and Christmas coming in a few weeks, Veterans Day isn’t the only holiday that Starbucks is paying tribute to. This means holiday refreshments.

Starbucks is offering the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte and Toasted White Chocolate Mocha for the holiday season. The Peppermint Mocha is the signature Espresso Roast mixed with steamed milk, a sweet mocha sauce, and peppermint-flavored syrup. It is also topped with whipped cream and dark chocolate curls. The Caramel Brulee Latte uses espresso, steamed milk, and a caramel brulée sauce. It is also topped with whipped cream, but with a caramel brulée topping as well. The Toasted White Mocha at Starbucks combines the signature espresso, steamed milk and flavors of caramelized white chocolate. In addition to topping it with whipped cream, it gets topped with holiday sugar sparkles and white pearl candies.

Some Starbucks locations have Mercato items, which are freshly made food items but you have to check to see what stores carry Mercato items. Customers can find a location near them here.

Additional Coffee & Donut Freebies

In addition to Starbucks and Dunkin’ Donuts giving out freebies today, Coffee Beanery is also giving out a free tall coffee today. Krispy Kreme military patrons can treat themselves to a donut and small coffee today, on the house, as well.

