Is Stop & Shop Open on Thanksgiving 2019?

Thanksgiving is finally here, and if you’re looking to pick up a few last items at the grocery store, you may be in luck. Stop & Shop stores in Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York are expected to be open until 5pm on Thanksgiving. Stop & Shop stores in Massachusetts, New York, and New Jersey will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. As always, be sure to check the schedule of your local Stop & Shop before bundling up and heading out.

Stop & Shop is also making entertaining easy by offering a selection of party trays, fully prepped dinners, desserts, and more if you’re hosting this year’s Turkey Day. Give. You can call 800-767-7772 to place an order for Thanksgiving, or locate a local store and visit their Deli, Bakery, Seafood, or Produce departments. Some of this year’s selections include a Mediterranean platter, Beef Rib Roast, Shrimp Cocktail, Mozzarella and Tomato Tray, and a Chocolate-Dipped Cookie Tray.

Stop & Shop Has Been Around for More Than 100 Years

Head to their website, and you’ll learn that Stop & Shop has been around for more than 100 years. Today, there are over 400 stores operating in New York, New England, and New Jersey.

The first Stop & Shop store was opened in 1914 by the Rabinowitz family in Somerville, Massachusetts. By 1947, there were over 86 Stop & Shops stores across the country.

In the 1980s, Stop & Shop spread to Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey, and southern New York. And if you’re cruising through the large grocery store chain, you may notice a Starbucks or two in the vicinity. This is because of the contract signed with Starbucks in 2006, which placed the coffee chain inside certain supermarkets.

What Else Is Open on Thanksgiving?

What else is open on Thanksgiving this year?

Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Macy’s are all slated to be open, but be sure to check your local store’s hours for a detailed understanding of their operating schedule. Nordstrom, Costco, JC Penny, and Marshalls are all expected to be closed today.

When it comes to banks, you can expect most banks, including the Federal Reserve, to remain closed on Thanksgiving. The US Postal Service lists Thanksgiving as a holiday, with no UPS or delivery services available for the holiday.

Schools, public libraries, and stock markets will all be closed.

History of Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving honors the first feast shared by the Plymouth Colonists and Wampanoag Indians in 1621. It is believed the celebrations lasted three days. While individual colonies and states celebrated Thanksgiving for centuries, it wasn’t until 1863 that Thanksgiving was proclaimed a national holiday to be held each November.

Today, Thanksgiving is celebrated with foods ranging from pies and turkey to ham and mashed potatoes, but it is believed that back in the 17th century, the Pilgrims celebrated Thanksgiving with lobster, seal, and swans. Because of the fact that the sugar supply on the Mayflower had dwindled by the fall of 1621, cakes likely were not consumed.

This year, over 2 million people are expected to celebrate the holiday by participating and watching the annual Macy’s Day Parade.

READ NEXT: Is Olive Garden or Carrabba’s Open on Thanksgiving 2019?