Is Subway Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2019?

Although some people want to belly up to the Thanksgiving table for traditional turkey, others have subs on their minds. If you’re one of the latter, you may be wondering if Subway restaurants are open on Thanksgiving Day 2019.

We contacted Subway’s PR office to find out. The spokeswoman for Subway responded in a statement: “Each Subway restaurant is individually owned and operated so participation may vary as the owners determine holiday hours. However, we do encourage guests to use the store locator page here to contact their local restaurant for hours and availability.” That means you might be in luck. It all depends on the local owner.

You can access the store locator page here. We put some random locations into the store locator page. It turns out that many of the Subway franchises are closed, but there were some listing open hours. Thus, you will need to put in your city and see what hours are listed on the website.

Subway restaurant hours can vary on any given day around the country, so it’s a good idea to contact your local restaurant franchise for that reason too. You might have better luck finding a Subway open if it’s located inside a Walmart store or 24-hour travel center. Subway restaurants located by major freeway exits are also a better bet than your neighborhood sub shop on a holiday like Thanksgiving.

A quick check of store hours for different Subway restaurants shows that they are all over the map; they vary by store location.

Other Restaurants Are Open on Thanksgiving Day if You Can’t Find a Subway That’s Not Closed

If you’re disappointed about your local Subway being closed, you can check out USA Today’s master list of restaurants that are open or closed on Thanksgiving 2019 in the hopes of finding another option. Examples of restaurants that USA Today says are sometimes open on Thanksgiving include Bob Evans, Bucca di Beppo, Bakers Square, Burger King, Krispy Kreme, McDonald’s, and more. However, it’s still a good idea to call ahead. Many restaurants are in the same situation as Subway; they don’t have a national dictate on opening or closing so it can vary by location. (Oh, but Chick-fil-A is closed on Thanksgiving Day in case you decide to consider that. That’s according to the chicken restaurant’s PR office.)

If it’s fast food you’re after, Good Housekeeping has a listing of some other restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2019.

