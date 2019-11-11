Subway Has Free Sandwiches on Veterans Day 2019

Today is Veterans Day. It’s a great opportunity to show the veterans and active-duty military personnel in your life how much you appreciate them and how thankful you are for their service. One way you can do this is by treating them to a meal. If you’re looking for a free meal on Veterans Day, then Subway has you covered. They also have a lot of delicious menu options that you might enjoy today. Read on to find out more about Subway’s deal for November 11, 2019.

Veterans & Active Military Can Enjoy a Free Sandwich Today

Veterans and active military can enjoy a free six-inch sandwich at select Subway locations today. You might want to call your local Subway first to make sure they’re participating. You can find your local Subway here.

At most participating locations, you’ll need to show your military ID in order to receive this offer.

Subway also has other specials and limited-time menu items right now too. For example, you can order sandwiches made with ultimate cheesy garlic bread. And Subway’s offering a New Ultimate Steak sandwich right now for a limited time.

Subway is also offering sliders starting at $1.89 each.

And if you’re a Subway MyWay Rewards Member, you’ll get a chance to win a trip to Super Bowl LIV when you make a Visa purchase with your Subway MyWay Rewards account.

Can’t see your veteran today? Consider gifting them a cookie. It will be delivered as a Subway eGift Card.

The History of Veterans Day

Veterans Day is a holiday that celebrates the anniversary of the end of World War I (on November 11). The holiday was originally called Armistice Day, but it was replaced by Veterans Day in 1954. Today, it honors all veterans who have served in the U.S. military.

On November 11, 1918, World War I was officially ended. On November 11, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson issued the following message about Armistice Day:

A year ago today our enemies laid down their arms in accordance with an armistice which rendered them impotent to renew hostilities, and gave to the world an assured opportunity to reconstruct its shattered order and to work out in peace a new and juster set of international relations. The soldiers and people of the European Allies had fought and endured for more than four years to uphold the barrier of civilization against the aggressions of armed force. We ourselves had been in the conflict something more than a year and a half. With splendid forgetfulness of mere personal concerns, we remodeled our industries, concentrated our financial resources, increased our agricultural output, and assembled a great army, so that at the last our power was a decisive factor in the victory. We were able to bring the vast resources, material and moral, of a great and free people to the assistance of our associates in Europe who had suffered and sacrificed without limit in the cause for which we fought. Out of this victory there arose new possibilities of political freedom and economic concert. The war showed us the strength of great nations acting together for high purposes, and the victory of arms foretells the enduring conquests which can be made in peace when nations act justly and in furtherance of the common interests of men. To us in America the reflections of Armistice Day will be filled with solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service, and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of nations.”

In 1938, November 11 was officially dedicated as Armistice Day to celebrate World War I veterans, Military.com shared. But then in 1954, after World War II and the Korean War, Congress changed the holiday to Veterans Day to honor all veterans of wars, including World War I. Veterans Day is still celebrated on November 11, but if it falls on a weekend then it is officially observed either the Friday before (if it’s on a Saturday) or the Monday after (if it’s on a Sunday), allowing federal employees to still have a day off.