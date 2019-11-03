Supply Single Blade Razor on ‘Shark Tank’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Supply is a single blade shaving provision founded by Patrick and Jennifer Coddou. The married couple will be appearing on Shark Tank to pitch their device, in the hopes that an investor will help them with distribution and exposure.

Supply offer a single blade razor that is adjustable. It allows for the closest possible shave, and it is also razor burn and irritation free. Read on to learn more about Patrick and Jennifer, their respective backgrounds, and how they plan to expand the Supply business moving forward.

Here’s what you need to know about Supply:

1. Supply Offers Single Blade Razors & Accessories

Supply offers a myriad of shaving razors and accessories. Their most notable product is the Single Edge 2.0, which costs $75 and is designed to provide the perfect shave. “Our single blade cuts hair precisely at the surface of your skin without leaving bumps or nicks,” the description reads. “Multiple blade cartridges tug the hair with the leading blade, cutting the hair below the surface and causing irritation and ingrown hairs.”

The Single Edge 2.0 also comes with 8 blades and 3 custom shave settings. “Our custom shave settings come in 3 levels—Sensitive, Comfortable, and Ultra Close,” the description adds. “Allowing you to adjust the blade exposure to get the closest shave of your life, without requiring multiple passes over the skin. Close and comfortable, without the irritation.”

Other Supply products include the The Single Edge Starter Set, which costs $125 and comes with a brush, shaving cream, and after-shave. Then there are blades and accessories, which vary in price from $5 to $200. The “Grooming Essentials” section offers trays and marble tumblers to store your Supply products.

2. Patrick Worked as a Freelance Engineer Before Co-Founding Supply

Patrick Coddou was born in Dallas, Texas. “I’m a proud Texan, born and raised. I was born in Dallas, grew up in Houston, went to college in Austin, and now live in Fort Worth – so I’ve covered most of the major metropolitan areas,” he told Sharpologist. “I studied Mechanical Engineering at The University of Texas and received my Masters in Business from Southern Methodist in Dallas.”

After he graduated from the University of Texas, Patrick began a career at the world’s largest military aerospace contractor, Lockheed Martin. “I spent more than eight years there – roughly half of it was working on classified programs in the infamous Skunk Works division (the part of company responsible for inventing iconic aircraft like the SR-71 and F-117), and the other half working on the F-35 fighter aircraft,” he recalled.

Patrick founded Supply while he was still working at Lockheed Martin, but he decided to leave his engineering position when his side business grew bigger. “I ran Supply for a year and a half as a ‘side hustle’ while working at Lockheed Martin,” he said. “As the company continued to grow, the time needed to run Supply also grew to a full time requirement. I was at the point where the amount of time I could spend on Supply was holding back the company’s growth.”

3. Patrick Co-Founded Supply After Experiencing a Rough Shave

Patrick said that the razor his grandfather gave him resulted in a particularly rough shave. He wanted the closeness and comfort of a better razor, so he sought out an injector style. “I was hooked on injectors from the very first shave,” he admitted. “I’ve tried most of the popular DE razors available on the market, but none have given me a shave as great as the injectors have. Injector blades are twice as thick as DE blades, which really puts some ‘oomph’ behind the shave.”

Patrick was so enamored with the injector style razor that he decided to start his own business producing them. He founded Supply with his wife Jennifer, who was a math teacher and fitness specialist at the time, and they opened the business in 2015. “I figured that I had a year’s worth of ‘runway’ to crank our business up from a successful side business to a no kidding full-fledged startup,” Patrick recalled.

“One year. To make it – or break it. I figured if I couldn’t turn a profit in that amount of time, it just wasn’t meant to be – and I would shut it all down,” he continued. “Thankfully, a year later, we had blown every goal we set out of the water, and we haven’t looked back since.” Patrick and Jennifer began a KickStarter campaign, and they managed to raise over $500,000 to work on prototypes.

4. Patrick Wants to Continue Expanding Supply’s Product Line

Patrick told Sharpologist that he has wants to continue expanding the Supply product line. “Our company mission is to solve real problems for real men,” he explained. “Every product launch you can expect from us will solve a distinct need than men experience in the bathroom (and beyond).”

“We’ve always believed that if we could prove to our customers that we can solve their problems of irritation, ingrown hairs, and a general dissatisfaction with the shaving process, then we’ve won their trust,” Patrick continued. “And have earned the right to solve other problems for them.”

In addition to Supply’s mission statement, Patrick teased a slate of new products he has planned for the future. “We have exciting products in the pipeline for 2019 (and beyond) that address other significant problems that all men face, regardless of shape, size, age, or color,” he revealed. “We can’t share anything specific at this time – but to say we’re excited would be an understatement!”

5. Patrick & Jennifer Said They Are ‘Pinching Themselves’ After ‘Shark Tank’ Appearance

Patrick and Jennifer talked about their Shark Tank appearance during a lengthy Instagram post. “We are still pinching ourselves,” the couple wrote. “After three years of applying for the show, we made it to the tank and can’t wait to bring the Single Edge to national TV this Sunday night.”

“The truth is we wouldn’t be where we are today without the support of our amazing customers,” they added. “Share with friends and family and make sure to tune in with us.” Patrick and Jennifer will be looking to a Shark Tank investor to help them expand their reach nationwide and to expand their distribution.