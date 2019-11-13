‘Survivor’ Elimination Spoilers: Who’s Eliminated Tonight? 11/13/2019

Last week, Jack Nichting became the first jury member on Survivor: Island of the Idols during a rather shocking Tribal Council where hardly anyone’s votes counted because there were not one, but two hidden immunity idols played.

This week, the tribes are merged into the self-titled “Lumuwaku” tribe where things are fairly peaceful… for as long as the merge feast lasts, anyway. As Probst teases in the preview clips, “All hell breaks loose.”

The previews also make it sound like Kellee Kim is rallying the old Vokai members to oust the old Lairos, and they might have Dean Kowalski on their side because Kellee saved him with her idol at the last Tribal. Let’s find out how it all goes down, shall we?

SPOILER WARNING: Do not keep reading if you are not caught up on Survivor season 39 and do not want to be spoiled on episode eight, “We Made It to the Merge!” All times Eastern.

