‘Survivor’ Elimination Spoilers: Who’s Eliminated Tonight? 11/27/2019

Last week saw a shocking turn of events play out on Survivor. There are nine castaways left after the double elimination that resulted in Aaron Meredith and Missy Byrd joining the jury. Which castaway will be eliminated tonight? Which of them will avoid their fate and live to see another week?

We will provide live results and spoilers once the episode goes live at 8/7c on CBS.

Elizabeth Beisel has the biggest target on her back heading into tonight’s episode. She’s lost two of her closest partners in Aaron and Missy, and she longer has Elaine at her side, either. This means that Elizabeth is one of the most vulnerable castaways at the moment, and it could be a wise move for the rest of the tribe to send her home as soon as possible.

Elizabeth Beisel Is Suspected to Be the Biggest Target for Elimination

Beisel previously talked to Parade about her game strategy, and how she does not want to be blindsided by another alliance. “I wouldn’t want to be completely blindsided. If I had a secret alliance with somebody and we were each other’s ears, and I walk into Tribal and they knew I was about to get voted out and don’t tell me, that would really hurt,” she explained. “At the end of the day, we’re all humans. When you look someone in the eye and say, ‘Hey, I trust you. I’ve got your back’ and then they don’t, it stings. Even if it is a game. I’m going to do my best not to do that to somebody, as well as avoid somebody doing that to me.”

“I don’t want to let myself down. I want to push myself to limits I’ve never been pushed to, no matter how far that takes me in the game. I want to leave with no regrets,” Beisel continued. “That’s a hard thing to do because this game is so subjective. That’s going to be a hard thing for me to grasp. I’m used to forming my outcome. If I prepare for a swim meet, I’m going to swim well. If I didn’t, I’m going to swim poorly. I can play the best game of my life in Survivor, and people can still say, ‘She’s a threat, she needs to go.'”

There Are 9 Remaining Castaways Heading Into Tonight’s Episode

The promo for tonight’s episode shows Tommy Sheehan and Lauren Beck working together in tandem. They have proven their chemistry in previous episodes, and though it makes them strong, it also opens them up to the scrutiny of others. Missy and Elizabeth previously tried to take a shot at Tommy in an attempt to handicap Lauren’s position in the game.

As partners, they will have to watch each other’s back. We’ve already seen how male-female alliances have been received this season when was Chelsea Walker was unexpectedly voted off. Many believed that it was due to her close relationship with Dean Kowalski.