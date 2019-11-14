‘Survivor’ Spoilers for Season 39, Episode 10

In a preview for Wednesday’s (Nov. 13) episode of Survivor: Island of the Idols, host Jeff Probst teased, “A milestone is hit and all hell breaks loose.” He was not kidding. Once the Lairo and Vokai tribes merged, people were running around like chickens with their heads cut off trying to figure out who to align with and who to vote out.

SPOILER WARNING: Do not keep reading if you are not caught up on Survivor season 39 and do not want to be spoiled on episode eight, “We Made It to the Merge!”, episode nine, “Two for the Price of One,” or episode 10, “Bring On the Bacon.”

Ultimately, Kellee Kim and Jamal Shipman were sent packing because CBS aired back-to-back episodes Wednesday (Nov. 13). It got crazy after the merge, with the producers having to privately meet with the tribe, both as a group and individually, to talk about Dan Spilo’s inappropriate behavior that was making some of the women uncomfortable. That whole ordeal ultimately caused Janet Carbin to vote against Dan in what she thought was a vote for the women of the tribe. But it was a double-cross and the old Lairos plus Lauren Beck and Tommy Sheehan voted out Kellee instead.

Then things got really intense at the following Tribal Council, the one after Kellee was ousted. Jamal Shipman had some hard truths for Aaron Meredith, who insisted that if Dan had been behaving inappropriately, he (Aaron) surely would have known about it. But all the great talk could not save Jamal, who was voted out by the same alliance that took out Kellee.

The previews for next week make it look like the old Lairo alliance is pretty strong, but maybe there will be some cracks? All we know is that two people are going home next week due to some “twist of fate,” which hopefully means that Survivor is going to shake things up because Lairo running roughshod over everyone else is kind of boring.

Either way, Aaron and Dean are hoping Karishma and Janet are the two going home, but Elaine tells Tommy that he’s being targeted as well.

Survivor: Island of the Idols airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

