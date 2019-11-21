‘Survivor’ Spoilers for Season 39, Episode 11

On the latest episode of Survivor: Island of the Idols, the viewers and the castaways were promised “Two for the Price of One” by the episode title — and the show did not disappoint. Read on to find out what happened and what looks like is in store for next week.

SPOILER WARNING: Do not keep reading if you are not caught up with Survivor Season 39, episode 10, and do not want to be spoiled for episode 11, airing Nov. 27.

This week, it was a double elimination, with the show being able to bust up the stranglehold that the former Lairo members had in the game by forcing the castaways to play for immunity in two groups, with each group getting one immunity necklace and one Tribal Council.

In two blindsides, Aaron Meredith and Missy Byrd were sent home. They both took it in stride, though Missy was an especially good sport about it, calling her group “dope” for blindsiding her like that.

In the previews for “Bring On the Bacon,” the “Goat Army” is assembling and it appears to involve Dean Kowalski, Tommy Sheehan, and Lauren Beck, which Lauren says is “going to change [her] game.”

Who else will they align with? Elizabeth Beisel is going to need a home now that her partner Missy is gone, but will she be able to trust them since Tommy is one of the people who sent Missy home? Karishma Patel definitely seems to have thrown in with Tommy and Elaine Stott, so maybe it’ll be Dean, Tommy, Lauren, Elaine, and Karishma. That’s a majority since there will only be eight castaways left.

That would leave Elizabeth on the outs with Janet Carbin and Dan Spilo, so Elizabeth better fight tooth and nail to win immunity.

Also, apparently a chicken attacks Sandra Diaz-Twine at the Island of the Idols. Heh.

Survivor: Island of the Idols airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

READ NEXT: ‘Survivor’s’ Dan Spilo: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know