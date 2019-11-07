Survivor Spoilers for Season 39, Episode 8: The Merge Celebration is Short-Lived

In a teaser preview for Wednesday’s (Nov. 6) episode of Survivor: Island of the Idols, host Jeff Probst proclaimed, “We’ve never had a tribal like this. Ever.” He was definitely not exaggerating, as it meandered into talking about women’s alliances and the #MeToo movement. But that wasn’t the craziest part. Two Idols were played and Jack Nichting was blindsided and sent packing.

And the previews for next week look even more insane.

SPOILER WARNING: Do not keep reading if you are not caught up on Survivor season 39 and do not want to be spoiled on episode seven, “I Was Born at Night, But Not Last Night,” or episode eight, “We Made It to the Merge!”

Obviously, the title of the episode makes it clear that next week is the merge. Everyone usually rejoices at making it that far because it’s more or less the halfway point, plus most of the people who are there at the merge will either be part of the finals or part of the jury. They also usually get a celebratory merge feast, so yay for food!

But celebrations are short-lived, as the teaser clip tells us that nearly everyone is a target at some point. As Probst teases, “A milestone is hit and all hell breaks loose.”

Kellee tells someone off-camera that “all those old Lairo have to go,” which means the original Vokai members might be sticking together. And they might have Dean on their side because he tells someone, “We flip now.”

Meanwhile, Tommy tells Aaron that they want Kellee out, and Dan tells Elaine that someone “just told us to vote you.” But then Lauren tells Missy, “The plan is to vote you.”

So it sounds like the original Lairo members are probably targeting Kellee, but the original Vokai can’t seem to decide who to target: Elaine, Missy or someone else entirely. We can’t wait to see what happens when all the castaways are consolidated into one tribe, especially since it’s about to be individual immunity time.

Survivor: Island of the Idols airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

