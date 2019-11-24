Tania & Syngin 90 Day Fiancé Update: Are They Still Together?

Tania Maduro and Syngin Colchester, stars of the hit reality series 90 Day Fiancé, met while Tania was vacationing in South Africa with the intent of meeting another man. After things fizzled with her long-distance date, she went to a bar and struck up a conversation with Syngin, who was bartending at the time. The two immediately hit it off, and what was meant to be a short fling turned into a four month affair; Tania decided to see where things went with Syngin and the two quickly fell in love.

The couple applied for a K-1 visa and were approved, so Syngin relocated to the U.S. to be with Tania. Although the couple appears to be head-over-heels for each other, it’s clear they have a lot of issues they need to work through in 90 days before they tie the knot. Syngin doesn’t appear to be on the same page with Tania when it comes to starting a family, and he isn’t happy that Tania wants to get a prenup before they get married.

Only four episodes in, and the reality stars have already started butting heads on a lot of serious issues, which raises the question – are they still together today? Were they able to move past their differences and create a lasting relationship, or did the two call it quits after the TLC cameras stopped rolling? Here’s what we know about Tania and Syngin’s relationship today:

It’s Unclear at This Time if the Reality Stars are Still Together

It’s too early in the season to tell if the two are still together, and contractual obligations to TLC likely stops the couple from publicly sharing much in terms of their relationship status. Neither reality star has posted anything on Instagram recently to indicate if they are still dating (or split up), so it’s unclear at this time if they are still together based on their social media accounts.

However, both Tania and Syngin still have a few pictures of each other on their respective pages, some of which date back to as recently as October. Syngin posted a throwback picture of he and Tania kissing last month, which reads, “A pick [sic] from south africa way back then..the place it all started.” The South African native hasn’t posted anything with her since, but that’s not surprising since the show premiered shortly after.

Tania’s most recent picture of Syngin was a screenshot promoting the new season of 90 Day. Other than a few promotional clips from the show, she doesn’t appear to have many pictures of him on her page, aside from a few snaps of the two together during her time in South Africa. The photo below is her most recent, and dates back to September, 2018.

Although neither reality star has posted anything recently regarding their relationship status, their silence might not mean much; many 90 Day couples who have rocky and uncertain relationships on the show don’t post anything on social media because TLC doesn’t want them to give anything away to fans until the season comes to an end. Both stars appear to be honoring their nondisclosure agreements for the time being.

A Source Close to the Couple Claims They Broke Up

Rumors recently surfaced that Tania and Syngin may have broken up in recent weeks. According to Soap Dirt, a source close to the couple claims the two are no longer together and that Syngin is reportedly heading back to South Africa soon. The source also claims Tania is pregnant, although they didn’t specify if the baby is Syngin’s or not.

However, neither reality star has confirmed a split (or a baby), and likely won’t reveal much about their current relationship status until the season wraps up due to their NDA contracts. Since both stars still have photos with each other on Instagram, and since Syngin’s most recent photo of Tania was less than a month ago, we don’t believe the couple split up in the last few weeks.

Fans will just have to wait and see how everything plays out for Tania and Syngin by tuning in Sundays at 8/7c to catch new episodes of the show. In the meantime, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more.

