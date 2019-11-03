Tania & Syngin on 90 Day Fiancé Season 7: Meet the Couple

Tania and Syngin, stars of the upcoming season 7 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé, met while Tania was in South Africa visiting another man. After Tania’s date fell through, she went out dancing and met Syngin; the two had an immediate connection, and she decided to extend her trip for a few more months to explore a relationship with the South African native.

Although the couple appears to be quite smitten with each other in the promos for season 7, the two are also facing some trouble in paradise. Syngin is insulted when Tania asks for a prenup before the wedding, and although Tania wants to start trying for children in the near future, Syngin doesn’t think it’s “realistic” to have children yet.

Here’s what we know about Tania and Syngin ahead of the season 7 premiere:

Tania & Syngin Met While She Was on a Trip to South Africa to Meet Another Man

Tania was originally visiting South Africa to meet another man who she says “was not a good guy.” Although she was meant to be vacationing with the other man, she decided to leave him in the middle of the night and head out on her own to explore. She stopped at a bar to have a drink, met Syngin, and the two quickly hit it off.

“I went out to a bar, I started drinking, I met some girls, and then I saw a cute bartender behind the bar and he said his name was Syngin,” she tells the cameras during a confessional. “He was dancing and smiling and I went home with him that night and I didn’t leave his side.”

The promo above shows clips of the two together in South Africa; Tania admits that she stayed with Syngin for almost two months. After she returned home, she missed him greatly and decided to head back to South Africa.

“Syngin and I were living a long-distance relationship and it was so hard. It was really hard,” she tells the cameras. “So I packed up my stuff and then I flew right back.”

Tania is a Social Activist & She Calls Syngin Her ‘Mountain Man’

Tania describes herself as a social activist and has taken part in several demonstrations over the years. According to Nonviolence International, she was involved in the largest American civil disobedience action of 2016, which involved a march from Philadelphia to Washington D.C., followed by a week-long protest demanding the removal of big money from politics and the expansion and protection of voting rights. She manages a group called Democracy Spring, which led the demonstration in D.C.

The social activist-turned-reality star calls Syngin her “mountain man,” and it’s clear why – his Instagram page is filled with pictures of the South African native climbing mountains, exploring the country, and playing with big snakes.

The couple will be living in a shed behind Tania’s mother’s house in Connecticut while they prepare for their nuptials this season. Tune in Sundays at 8/7c on TLC to catch new episodes of 90 Day Fiancé and see how everything plays out for the Tania and Syngin. Also, don’t forget to check out this author’s profile for all of your 90 Day Fiancé coverage, and more!

