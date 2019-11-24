Are Selena Gomez, Kesha & Halsey In Taylor Swift’s AMAs Performance?

At the 2019 American Music Awards, super-star recording artist Taylor Swift will be honored with the Artist of the Decade award, which includes a performance featuring some of her hit songs. In light of Swift’s current feud with Scooter Braun and Big Machine Records around the AMA performance and the rights to her earlier music, speculations are swirling that Swift will be joined on stage by some of her friends as a show of support.

According to Page Six, a music insider alleged that Taylor Swift will not be performing on the AMA stage alone and that she may be joined by some of her female contemporaries, including Selena Gomez, Kesha, and Halsey. The source said that “Taylor will turn her AMA performance into a huge moment, and a powerful message. We are expecting to see artists such as Selena join her on stage as part of a fierce show of female artistic strength and empowerment.” Later, the source added “Her friends are all going to be pushing her message on the red carpet. Taylor’s going to play dirty with elegance and grace.”

Taylor nor her friends have commented on this rumor, although it would not be the first time Swift brought her female friends on stage to perform. Most memorably, her closest friends, including Selena Gomez, appeared in Swift’s “Bad Blood” music video in 2015.

While the rumor is unconfirmed and, if true, will likely be kept tightly under wraps until the performance actually happens live, it would make sense for those three female artists, in particular, to perform alongside Swift. As the drama between Swift and Big Machine Records unfolded, Selena Gomez took to Instagram to show her support for Swift and the right she should have to perform her own music. According to Billboard, Gomez wrote “My heart is so heavy right now. It makes me sick and extremely angry. (I [don’t] mind if there may be retaliation) this is my opinion. It’s greed, manipulation and power. There is no heart or thought of anyone [else’s]. No respect for the words my friend has written since she was a 14 year old in her bedroom. You’ve robbed and crushed one of our best songwriters of our time an opportunity to celebrate all of her music with fans and the world.”

Halsey, too, spoke out on social media in Swift’s favor, writing “Taylor Swift is a huge reason why I always insisted to write my own music. I believed if she did it (in a way that made my teeth ache like cold water and my heart swell and my eyes leak) than I should too. Cause that’s how to make someone feel. To drag it from the pits of your heart. To offer it on a platter and say ‘take some but take kindly.’ She deserves to own the painstaking labor of her heart. It turns my guts that no matter how much power or success a woman has in this life, you are still susceptible to someone coming along and making you feel powerless out of spite. It speaks volumes to how far we have to come in the music industry.”

Last year, Kesha released her first song in 4 years, following a legal battle against the Sony record label and her former producer, Dr. Luke, who, according to The Telegraph, she accused of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse.

Even if they do not get up on stage to perform alongside Swift, fans of Halsey, Selena Gomez, and Kesha can expect performances from each of the female artists during the awards show. All three have confirmed that they will be performing, and Access Online reported that Selena Gomez will be opening the AMA show.

Tune in to the 2019 American Music Awards, Sunday, November 24 at 8/7c on ABC.