Taylor Swift: No More Musical Performances Until November 2020?

Taylor Swift took to Twitter to announce the latest in her ongoing feud with producer Scooter Braun and Scott Borchetta, delivering a lengthy message for which her millions of fans will not be devastated about. She captioned the notes on Twitter, “I don’t know what else to do…”

Prior to the singer’s announcement on November 15, she had shared on her Tumlbr back in July that Braun had purchased her all her past work from CEO of Big Machine Records, Scott Borchetta. She described it as “the worst case scenario.” Now, things have gotten even worse.

Not only was Swift, 29, forced to reveal that she had a secret Netflix documentary coming out, which has now been temporarily shelved, the singer is being blocked from performing any of her old music the she recorded with her prior label.

Swift wrote, “Guys, It’s been announced recently that the American Music Awards will be honoring me with the Artist of the Decade Award as this year’s ceremony. I’ve been planning to perform a medley of my hits throughout the decade on the show. Scoot Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I’m not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I’m allowed to next year.”

The “You Need to Calm Down” singer continued on to say that there were a few non-negotiable conditions in which Borchetta claimed he would allow her to sing her old songs. “If I agree to not re-record copycat versions of my songs next year (which is something I’m both legally allowed to do and looking forward to) and also told my team that I need to stop talking about him and Scooter Braun.”

Swift Refuses To Be Silenced & Asks Braun’s Other Clients To Speak Out On Her Behalf

As Swift’s Twitter message quickly went viral, and a big part of the reason she went public with this news was because “what is happening to me could change the awareness level for other artists and potentially help them avoid a similar fate. The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little and shut up. Or you’ll be punished.”

She wrote, “Please let Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun know how you feel about this. Scooter also manages several artists I really believe car about other artists and their work. Please ask them for help with this.” Other notable artists represented by Braun include Demi Lovato, Justin Bieber, and Ariana Grande.

At the end of the day, Swift merely wants to be able to perform the songs that she wrote. “That’s it. I’ve tried to work this out privately through my team but have not been able to resolve anything. Right now, my performance at the AMA’s, the Netflix documentary and any other recorded events I am planning to play until November of 2020 are a question mark.”

