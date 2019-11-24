Taylor Swift & Scooter Braun Feud: Why Are They Beefing?

Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun have been engaged in the most publicized feud of 2019. The pop star and music executive have bumped heads ever since the latter purchased Big Machine Records, which owns all of Swift’s recordings. Swift says that she was not given an opportunity to buy her recordings back, and has encouraged fans to blacklist Braun for his actions. Read on for a full rundown of the feud.

Swift broke the news on July 2, 2019. She posted an essay on Tumblr, where she criticized Big Machine Records founder Scott Borchetta for not consulting her about the Braun deal. “I walked away because I knew once I signed that contract, Scott would sell the label, thereby selling me and my future,” she wrote. “I had to make the excruciating choice to leave behind my past. Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it. This is my worst case scenario.”

Swift Has Accused Braun of Trying to ‘Dismantle’ Her Musical Legacy

Swift has continued to publicly criticize Braun. She announced that she plans to re-record her entire catalog starting in 2020, and slammed Braun for not allowing her to use her older music for a Netflix documentary. “I feel very strongly that sharing what is happening to me could change the awareness level for other artists and potentially help them avoid a similar fate,” she wrote on Twitter. “The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you’ll be punished.”

Braun responded to Swift’s attacks on Instagram on November 22. He revealed that he has been receiving death threats as a result of Swift’s comments, and has asked her to sit down with him in person, so that they can work out their differences. “Since your public statement last week there have been numerous death threats directed at my family,” he wrote. “This morning I spoke out publicly for the first time saying I wouldn’t participate in a social media war. However I came home tonight to find my wife had received a phone call threatening the safety of our children as well as other threats.”

Braun Says That Swift’s Comments Have Led to Him Getting Death Threats

“Moving forward I would like to find a resolution. I will make myself available whenever works for you,” Braun continued. “Many have told me that a meeting will never happen as this is not about truth or resolution but instead a narrative for you. I am hopeful that is not the case. I’m right here, ready to speak directly and respectfully. But if you would prefer to make large public statements while refusing to work towards resolving things amicably then I just pray that nobody gets seriously hurt in the process. I continue to wish you the best and hope we can resolve this.”

Swift has not yet responded to Braun’s request for a truce. Her latest album Lover has been certified platinum, and is not owned by Braun or Big Machine Records.