Teresa Giudice Squashes Boy Toy Blake Schreck Rumors on RHONJ

While Teresa Giudice’s husband, Joe, faced being deported to Italy, cheating rumors began circulating when Giudice was spotted with a younger man named Blake Schreck. Because of their age difference, some of Giudice’s Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars referred to him as her “boy toy”. Schreck is 26 and Giudice is 47.

On RHONJ this season, Giudice is spotted hanging out with Schreck and Giudice even has an ex-boyfriend named Tony appear on the premiere. Schreck is rumored to be Giudice’s boyfriend but she recently denied this during an interview with Andy Cohen and her estranged husband.

Some of Giudice’s RHONJ co-stars have speculated about the cheating rumors. Housewife Margaret Josephs told Us Weekly, “They’re rumors, but I wouldn’t blame her. I mean, everything’s circumstantial. I don’t know what goes on behind closed doors, and I am the last person to judge anybody cheating, considering the way I met my husband. And that’s what I stand by.” Josephs’ infidelity in her first marriage led her to her current husband.

Teresa Giudice Slammed Rumors About Schreck in February 2019

Even more photos of Teresa and her rumored boy toy Blake have emerged showing that their encounter over the weekend wasn't as "brief" as we are being lead to believe #RHONJ @usweekly – Thoughts on these new photos? pic.twitter.com/5I1MnxEPBK — AllAboutTRH (@AllAboutTRH) February 20, 2019

Us Weekly reported that Giudice and Schreck were photographed holding hands during a night out in Florida, on Saturday, February 16, 2019. A source told Radar that the two were at the Coral Gables Country Club and “They looked really into each other”.

Giudice’s attorney, James Leonard Jr., spoke out against the rumors about the photographs of Giudice and Schreck holding hands. According to Page Six, Giudice’s lawyer reported, “This is a story about someone helping a woman who had some wine and was wearing high heels to her car. That’s what you see in those pictures. There is no cheating, no divorce, no scandal, and no story.” Giudice’s attorney also commented on the nature of her relationship with Schreck, explaining, “They are collectively working on a project that includes other individuals and have been for quite some time. It’s 100 percent strictly business.”

In June 2019, Giudice was again spotted with Shreck, according to Reality Blurb. The two were seen in New York City together and a witness told Us Weekly, “They were laughing a lot together. Blake was making Teresa laugh, and she was giggling. They looked very much like a couple on a date.”

Giudice and Schreck were also photographed on the beach together over the last year. During Giudice’s Andy Cohen interview, her husband was surprised at this and told Cohen he didn’t know about their beach outing. He also asked Cohen what beach it was.

This Isn’t the First Time Teresa Giudice Was Accused of Cheating

There were previously rumors that Teresa was flirting and “getting handsy” with a man in his 20s, at a Miami hotspot for New Year’s Eve 2018, but her lawyer shut down the reports. Her attorney stated that “Teresa was out celebrating New Year’s Eve with a large group of men and women while she was in Miami. They are all friends and have all known each other for a significant period of time. It’s a night out with friends, nothing more than that.”

Giudice has stated that she does not believe her husband was faithful to her in their marriage.