Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Gia Heads to College at Rutgers

It’s been a year of ups and downs for the Giudice family. Joe, after serving his sentence for financial crimes, found out he would be deported from the United States. At the time, it was a decision that Teresa and the children struggled to accept. The upsetting news for the family was offset by the happy news that Gia would be attending Rutgers college.

The decision to attend Rutgers came after Gia and her mother toured several college campuses. As they searched for the right college, Joe’s deportation weighed heavy on their minds. Gia spoke about her dad’s problems on social media. “My father did his time and learned from his mistakes,” she said. “Isn’t being in there supposed to make you realize your mistakes so you can become a better person? And that’s exactly what my father did,” she wrote on an Instagram post.

Joe Gorga Has Proven to Be a Father Figure in Joe Giudice’s Absence

Gia’s Uncle, Joe Gorga, had a few moments of sadness while helping his niece move. Afterward, he took to social media with a special message about Gia. “I moved Gia into her dorm room at Rutgers today. I can’t believe you’re in college, it felt like yesterday that I was rocking you to sleep,” Gorga wrote. Teresa’s brother has been there for the family as they have weathered several major problems over the years. He’s also acted as a father figure for the girls as their own father has been incarcerated. “I was emotional when Teresa started crying, I broke down, so it’s tough. We’re really living it and I feel sorry for her, I feel sorry for them,” he said in an exclusive interview with Extra.

The Loss of Joe and Gia Has Affected the Other Children

Little sister Milania Giudice made it known that she already misses her sister. On Instagram, Milania wrote to her Gia, “missing you sista come homeee.” The post included a photo of the siblings at Gia’s graduation party. When asked about the family’s other children, Teresa told US Weekly that she was optimistic concerning how they would deal with all of the changes in their lives. “Gabriella wants to maybe go back into soccer in high school, which I’m excited about. Milania also plays soccer for the town. My Audriana does competitive dance, which I love,” she said of their pursuits.

Teresa Visits Gia Whenever She Can

Teresa has been seen on campus and at events as she regularly visits her daughter. The reality star also made it clear through various posts and interviews that she is still a part of Gia’s life. One of her most viewed Instagram posts concerned her trips to Rutgers. Mother and daughter were all smiles at one of the college’s football games. Teresa was proudly wearing a Rutgers mom shirt, with Gia choosing a Rolling Stones themed t-shirt.